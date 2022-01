The past 24 hours have been rough for cryptocurrency investors. Virtually all major cryptos have sunk up to 8% in one of the biggest selloffs of the year so far. As of the time of this writing, data from CoinMarketCap shows crypto king Bitcoin is down 7.3% in the past 24 hours. Ether is down 8.4%, Solana is down 9.7%, and Cadano is down 8.9%. As for the most buzzed-about meme coins, they aren’t faring much better. Dogecoin is down 6.4%, and Shiba Inu is down 7.2% in the past 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO