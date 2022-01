A Boston man who died of cancer in May this year and was fondly remembered by his family and friends, was actually a fugitive on the run for over five decades after robbing a bank in 1969.Thomas Randele, 71, whose real name according to authorities was Ted Conrad, was a wanted fugitive in one of the biggest robberies in Cleveland’s history, reported the Associated Press.He lived in Boston for five decades under a new name that he created after moving there six months after the bank heist. Authorities said not even his wife of over 40 years and his daughter...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO