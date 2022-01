Montgomery County’s Asian American Health Initiative (AAHI) recently awarded $1 million in COVID-19 relief grants to community organizations that serve the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The funding will be used for activities related to COVID-19 education and outreach related vaccinations and testing. Asian American communities have faced unique challenges since the start of COVID-19. With 15 different Asian American subgroups in Montgomery County providing education, information, and resources around COVID-19 testing and vaccination in a linguistically and culturally appropriate manner has been a key challenge, along with the increased need and demand for social services and mental health services. Another unique challenge that Asian American communities have faced is the rise anti-Asian sentiment since the start of the pandemic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO