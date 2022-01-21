ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer: Families of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie will split couple’s property

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TAMPA, Fla. — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have agreed “in principle” to a deal that would split the couple’s belongings when they are released by the FBI, the Laundrie family attorney said.

Steve Bertolino told WFLA-TV that a deal had been reached.

“An agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached,” Bertolino told the television station. “I have no further comment at this time.”

The disappearance of Petito, 22, drew worldwide attention late last year. Her body was discovered on Sept. 19 near a campsite in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. She was originally reported missing on Sept. 11 after Laundrie, her fiance, returned to Central Florida alone after the couple embarked on a cross-country trip.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said on Oct. 12 that Petito died of strangulation.

Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, also went missing after he returned to Florida. His remains were found at the Carlton Preserve in Sarasota County on Oct. 21. A medical examiner later determined that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

