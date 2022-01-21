ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Department of Justice investigates officer-involved shooting at SFO

By Aaron Tolentino
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police shot and killed an armed man at the international terminal near the San Francisco International Airport BART station Thursday morning .

Armed person at SFO shot and killed by police

That incident is now being investigated by the California Department of Justice, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in a press release later that day.

Bonta will launch an investigation and independent review after the CA Department of Justice deployed a team to the scene of the officer-involved shooting at SFO.

Under California Assembly Bill 1506 , state prosecutors are required to investigate officer-related incidents that result in death.

AG Bonta opens civil rights investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

The California Department of Justice will receive help from other law enforcement agencies on the investigation, the release said.

Officials said the incident caused closures at the SFO BART station early Thursday morning.

