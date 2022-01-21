ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

REFILE-Sony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive

By Tim Kelly
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Fixes typographical error in second paragraph)

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive told Reuters.

“We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater than the challenge they pose,” Izumi Kawanishi, the senior general manager at Sony who will manage the new mobility business, said in an interview. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Sony Partner Deviation Games Expands with New Canadian Studio

New studio helmed – ironically – by Call of Duty alumni Deviation Games is expanding at a rapid rate as work begins in earnest on its debut project, which will be published under the PlayStation Studios umbrella. Such is the speed of its growth, in fact, that it’s already opened a second office to complement its Los Angeles base: Deviation Games Canada.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Google poaches a key Microsoft executive for its new AR effort

Google has hired a key architect of Microsoft’s HoloLens Project to work on its own “Project Iris” augmented reality glasses project. The hire, Bernard Kress, first reported by Road to VR‘s Scott Hayden, took place in November. That’s roughly the same time that Google decided to centralize its AR/VR development efforts under the roof of Google Labs (as reported by TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez). Kress’s title is director of XR (mixed reality) Engineering at Google Labs. The group is reportedly led by Clay Bavor, who reports directly to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Sony In Search For Partners To Ease Possible Entry In The EV Market

Sony is looking for new technology partners to assist in entering the EV market under the Sony Mobility Inc.venture that will be initiated in spring 2022. The news was shared to Reuters by a Sony executive who said that their goal is “to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces”.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Vehicles#Ev#Sony Group
Dealerscope

Hisense Adds Four New Members to Executive Team

In its quest to further expansion into the United States, Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has just announced its decision to add Rick Calacci, David VanderWaal, Mike Kadish, and Mike Fahey to its US executive team. Last year, Hisense enjoyed a large amount of success in the US market and was the fastest-growing manufacturer among the top five TV brands in the United States. The company enjoyed particular success with large TVs in the 50+ inch category. The decision to add four new members to the executive team is crucial to expanding the company’s North American operations and for developing relationships with customers.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Spring Free EV, Cox Partner to Supply Used EVs to Small Businesses

(Reuters) - Fintech startup Spring Free EV and Cox Automotive have partnered to provide used electric vehicles to smaller businesses through a new subscription program, the two companies said Thursday. Business owners can more affordably shift their fleets from gas-powered to electric vehicles, paying a per-mile usage fee and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MotorAuthority

Porsche exits Audi-led Artermis project to develop new EV on its own

Porsche will no longer build an electric vehicle on the basis of the so-called Artemis Project technology platform spearheaded by fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi. Audi started the Artemis Project in 2020 with the aim of developing a platform designed for highly efficient EVs. Under the original plan, the platform was to spawn models for Audi, Bentley and Porsche under the Landjet code name, with the first of these due to be revealed in 2024 and on sale in 2025.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
thefastmode.com

floLIVE Partners with Sony & Kigen for New Global iSIM

FloLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions has collaborated with Kigen – a global leader in eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) – a leading Cellular IoT chipset provider. The three vendors have successfully developed an advanced, state-of-the-art solution based on...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Toyota production in Japan hit by parts crunch from COVID-19

The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund,...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

New York adds $12M to its up to $2k per consumer EV rebate program

New York State governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced this week that more than $12 million will be added to the state’s Drive Clean Rebate program, which helps consumers save up to $2,000 on the purchase of an electric vehicle. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated...
POLITICS
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Swaraj Announces the Launch of a new Metaverse Gaming Project and its Token

Swaraj, a decentralized metaverse ecosystem, has announced the launch of a new metaverse gaming project. The Multi-Utility Token is set for launch in February. A Series of remarkable events will follow the launch, such as the sales of a limited edition of 10000 NFT deviant series, which can be used as upgradable avatars in the Metaverse, 5000 NFT Orion’s realm virtual lands, and 100 Sentinel smart NFT’s with AI capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Alpha Unveils a New All-Electric Wagon to Its Forthcoming Lineup of EVs

Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace. The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon. The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage....
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Teck Resources announces new contract with union at British Columbia mine

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Saturday that members of a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine have ratified a new five-year collective agreement. The United Steelworkers have ratified a new collective agreement, replacing the one that expired on Sept. 30, 2021. The Canadian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy