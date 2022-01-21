REFILE-Sony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive

(Fixes typographical error in second paragraph)

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive told Reuters.

“We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater than the challenge they pose,” Izumi Kawanishi, the senior general manager at Sony who will manage the new mobility business, said in an interview. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)