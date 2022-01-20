Ocala Symphony Orchestra is back, and more on Ocala/Marion's upcoming entertainment list

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Open Rehearsal

Students and families are invited to a behind-the-scenes look at the OSO at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, as the orchestra prepares “The Four Temperaments.” This open rehearsal will be Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Snacks are provided, and admission is free. Stage performances take place Jan. 29 and 30. RSVP to info@reillyartscenter.com or call 351-1606 for additional information about rehearsals and formal performance tickets.

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Presents 'The Four Temperaments'

The OSO’s first concerts of 2022 will be Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Guest conductor Raymond Chobaz directs the orchestra through Nielsen’s “Symphony No.2 - The Four Temperaments" and the world premiere of “Symphony of Selves” by Gainesville composer Paul Richards. Visit reillyartscenter.com for tickets and information.

Ocala Camellia Club Flower Show

The Ocala Camellia Society presents its annual camellia show from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30 at the Ocala Golf Club, 3131 E. Silver Springs Blvd., from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30. Show entries accepted from 7-10 a.m. Jan. 29. Members of the public are invited to attend the show and enter their own blooms. Admission and competition are free. Visit www.facebook.com/Ocala-Camellia-Society for more details.

Maharajah Flamenco Trio in Concert

The Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, hosts the rich, diverse sounds of this world-famous trio as it performs a mix of Spanish, African, Middle Eastern, Caribbean and other cultural music Feb. 5 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite by visiting AppletonMuseum.org and selecting “Music” from the Events menu.

Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up

Watch real cowboys Feb. 12 start the morning off as they drive Florida cracker cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla Park. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes live music, cowboy demonstrations, craft vendors, food trucks, trucks, tractors and trailers, kid's corral, farm animals, Marion Rotary Duck Derby and more. Visit ocalafl.org or call 629-2489 for details.

BOBA Brunch | Beginning of Bolted Art

Ocala Cultural Arts presents the Beginning of Bolted Art (BOBA) Brunch from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Magnolia Art Xchange, 531 NE First Ave., Ocala. Before taking a stroll around the newly installed sculptures, engage with the artist panel, enjoy music, brunch and mimosas on the platform of the Ocala Union Station. Tickets are $25 online; $30 door. For tickets and information, visit www.ocalafl.org/artpark or call 629-8447.

Live Oak International

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Live Oak International driving event and showjumping will be back at Live Oak Stud, 2215 SW 110th Ave., Ocala, March 3-6. Featuring a record number of money and prizes. Spectators can find ticket information at liveoakinternational.com.

Habitat Ocala Strawberry Festival

The eighth annual Habitat Ocala Strawberry Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 at the McPherson Complex, 601 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Expect a family-fun atmosphere with vendors, games, rides, bounce houses, car show, pet contest, pie eating contest, entertainment and lots of strawberries. Visit habitatocala.org/strawberryfestival for details and updates.