ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

With Montreal no longer an option, search continues for new Rays ballpark in Tampa Bay area

By Justin Schecker
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgHwT_0drZxNDy00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Rays ownership tried pitching the sister city plan with Montreal as a way to improve revenues, increase player payroll and keep the team in Tampa Bay long term.

But Major League Baseball has called a third strike on the proposal that didn’t sit well with many Rays fans.

Rays owner Stu Sternberg apologizes, won’t post sign promoting Montreal split-city plan

“If it was the only way we could keep them for half the year would be fine with me, but we’d much rather have them for a full season,” said Mark Ferguson, the owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill.

There’s no time limit in baseball, but the clock is ticking toward 2027 when the Rays lease with Tropicana Field runs out.

As the Rays explore options around the region for a new ballpark, Ferguson said he wants the reigning American League East champions to remain on the St. Pete side of the bay.

“We’re a major league city because of the Tampa Bay Rays,” Ferguson said.

Tampa Bay area school ranks #1 on 2022 best elementary schools list in America

At a news conference Thursday, Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg called MLB’s rejection of the split season plan “flat out deflating.” He also said he has no intention of selling the team nor are the Rays looking to leave Tampa Bay.

“There’s no doubt that MLB and others in the country have taken notice on what’s happening in Tampa Bay and the growth that’s happened over the last decade,” Sternberg said.

St. Petersburg’s new Mayor Ken Welch is throwing his support behind keeping the Rays in his city.

“I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth,” Mayor Welch said in a statement.

Since the Rays began exploring the split city concept in 2019, Sternberg said the team engaged in conversations with elected officials in Tampa and Hillsborough County about a new stadium in Ybor City.

Thousands of sea creatures wash up on Madeira Beach

Supporters of relocating the Rays to Tampa for home games say it would make the team more accessible to more baseball fans, especially along the I-4 corridor reaching into the Orlando area.

Sternberg said better fan attendance and more sponsorships would make it easier to build the new ballpark.

“We’re gonna keep trying here in this market,” Sternberg said, “and we’re gonna do our best as we have been and focus on putting a winning product on the field. And I still do believe that the region is willing to and able to and is looking forward to supporting us in every way it can.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB makes decision on Tampa Bay Rays’ Montreal plans

After talks broke down between the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa area officials in 2018 over new stadium plans, the Major League Baseball franchise started working on a split-season plan in which they would play half of their home games in Tropicana Field and the other half in Montreal, Canada, former home of the Expos.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ferguson
Tampa Bay Times

The long and winding road to Tampa Bay’s elusive Rays stadium

A timeline of how we arrived at Thursday’s news that the Rays won’t be sharing a season with Montreal, and the stadium talks left in the dust along the way:. October 2005: Stuart Sternberg, who bought into the franchise in 2004, takes over as the Rays point person. He addresses the stadium issue in his first days on the job, and says he envisions a day when the team and the community partner together to build a new stadium. “Even if we pay for the whole thing, it will be cooperative,” he said. “But I don’t anticipate us having the ability to ever pay for an entire stadium.”
MLB
floridapolitics.com

Major League Baseball nixes the Tampa Bay Rays “sister city” concept with Montreal

Team owner Stu Sternberg said plans for a possible stadium for the team in Tampa are 'in a great spot.'. Major League Baseball’s executive council ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal. The decision leaves the Rays’ future in limbo, but it will likely accelerate talks to get a full-time stadium built somewhere in the region.
MLB
Over the Monster

Checking in on the AL East: Tampa Bay Rays

It’s now been about six weeks that we’ve been in a standstill in this offseason, with the players and owners still seemingly far apart as they try to hammer out a new CBA. In the meantime, we’ve been examining the Boston Red Sox from all angles to figure out what lies ahead on the other side of the lockout, but what about the rest of the American League East? For this week, we’ll be looking at where the rest of the division stands this winter, going over what they got done before the lockout, and what questions they have to answer when things pick back up. We’ll go in reverse order of the 2021 standings, today wrapping up with the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
Bay News 9

'MLB not ready to cross threshold': Rays owner responds to Montreal strikeout

TAMPA, Fla. — The Rays’ split-city plan of sharing part of their seasons in Montreal has been shut down by Major League Baseball, and St. Petersburg's new mayor has released a statment about the decision. “Major League Baseball is simply not ready to cross that threshold," Rays principal...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Major League Baseball#Ferg#Sports Bar#Tropicana Field#American League East#The Tampa Bay Rays
Axios Tampa Bay

Rays' bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies by suicide

In the aftermath of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez's death by suicide, people are wondering if the Rays — and MLB as a whole — may have a mental health problem.What's happening: The 28-year-old's body was found last Monday near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, and ruled a suicide a few days later. In a statement released through the Rays, Ramirez's family said they want to honor his life by helping other families."The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don't see the signs. Struggling in silence is not OK."...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Ex-Rays are dead

After making a good showing in Baseball America’s list of top 100 prospects, Francisco Álvarez (10), Brett Baty (13), and Ronny Mauricio (51) all made appearances on Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 prospect list. The Staten Island Ferry Hawks have hired former Met Edgardo Alfonzo as their new...
MLB
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Rays Owner Angry About Montreal Plan Being Taken Off the Table

In a series of tweets, the Tampa Bay Rays are publicly reacting to the news earlier today that Major League Baseball has shot down the idea of a split season between St. Petersburg and Montreal. This letter to Rays fans from owner Stu Sternberg makes it clear that they’re not happy.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

MLB kills Rays’ split-city plan with Montreal

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays’ proposed plan to split seasons in Montreal has been killed by Major League Baseball officials, the Tampa Bay Times has learned, creating even more uncertainty about the team’s long-term future in Tampa Bay. The decision is sure to frustrate and stun team...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
The Spun

Former Yankees Pitcher Sentenced To 40-60 Years In Prison

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre is reportedly facing decades in prison after being convicted or murdering the daughter of his former partner. Mitre, who pitched for four teams in the majors from 2003-11, was convicted of the murder of 1-year-old Ines in 2020, according to Mexican journalist Beatriz Pereyra. As...
MLB
995qyk.com

2 Tampa Bay Cities Top the Most Humid in U.S. List

2 Tampa Bay cities top the most humid in U.S. list. This will probably come as a shock to you. It gets humid here. Two cities in our area came in at #1 and #2 on a study conducted by HouseFresh. Equally unsurprising – every city in the top 20...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy