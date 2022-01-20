ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave's Autobody Crunch Time Player of the Game... Kadynce Lydic

 1 day ago
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls basketball team fell to Geneseo 51-46 in overtime on Thursday night in Western Big 6 action at John Thiel Gym.

Senior Kadynce Lydic made some big plays for the Silver Streaks (17-6, 5-4) in the second half, and she was named the Dave's Autobody Crunch Time Player of the Game.

The Dave's Autobody Crunch Time Player of the Game is chosen by WGIL's Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson.

"Crunch Time" is based on exactly that. It's not a player of the game or a game MVP. It's about who stepped up at a critical point in the game and was a difference-maker. Sometimes it's one play or sometimes it's an individual who made more than one key play. It really could be anything.

