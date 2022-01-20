ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Ever thought about trying archery? Give it a shot

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago

Happy Friday to you all! We don’t tell you often enough how lucky we are to have you as readers, and how we’d love to give you a great big hug – and as it turns out, today is National Hugging Day. Bring it in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFiuB_0drZxG2t00

With the release of the Disney+ show “Hawkeye,” have you had the urge to try archery yourself? Here’s the opportunity to take your shot. It's all about the correct form at Dee's Archery. Dee Sacchetti, owner, has been teaching future archers all around the SouthCoast with her mobile event business as well as at her range in Lakeville. Find out more about and learn how to join, right here.

It’s been challenging to fill the city administrator’s position, but Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved Mayor Paul Coogan’s latest candidate for the second-most-powerful job in Fall River government. Seth Thomas Aitken, who joined the city’s law team in May as assistant corporation counsel, will now be given a two-year contract as city administrator with a salary of $130,000. Read on here to find out what we can expect from him.

And Pink Bean is bringing the Mojo back to Fall River. After temporarily closing its doors and shifting all operations to its Somerset store, Pink Bean is now welcoming loyal patrons back to Fall River. And Fall River coffee lovers, who for nearly three months have made the trek across the bridge to get their Pink Bean fix, can't wait. Find out what’s in store for the cafe here.

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

