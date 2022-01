When Kyrie Irving got the green flag to join the Brooklyn Nets for their road games, fans were delighted. The delight was not merely that of the Nets becoming a stronger team, but also that of being able to watch Kyrie play. Stephen A. Smith is one of those fans who sure loves watching Kyrie. Having said that, he has got his own set of problems from Kyrie too.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO