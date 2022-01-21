ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

New task force working to address mental health

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlyG9_0drZx7Bb00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “The ultimate goal is to get those with mental illness the help they need before they even have contact with law enforcement in the first place,” Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.

While that’s their goal, it’s still a work in progress. People across the state and in Central Illinois struggle with mental health. Now, the Illinois Supreme Court is working to address that in and around jails.

The Supreme Court formed a new mental health task force that includes stakeholders from all around the state, including Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. They are working to determine what the need is in the county.

Sheriff Heuerman says the ultimate goal is to figure out how people can get mental health resources before they end up in jail. The sheriff said a task force had their first meeting where they discussed a plan.

By March of next year, they hope to have regionalized or localized mental health response teams. An example of this would be if someone dials 9-1-1, they are diverted to a resource that better meets their needs. All of this is to hopefully prevent such high numbers of people struggling with mental health while in jail.

“We struggle with mental health among inmates in the correctional center and the longer somebody sits in custody, it seems the more severe that mental illness gets,” Sheriff Heuerman said.

He says there is a full time mental health worker at the Champaign County Jail. They also work closely with Rosecrance to address substance abuse issues, then continue to help that person once they leave jail.

The goal right now in their process is to gather information to see what resources are needed across the state and better address the mental health need in hopes to prevent people struggling with mental health while in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

OSFM encourages firefighters to schedule screenings to reduce risk of cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is joining forces with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise awareness about the increased risk of cancer amongst firefighters. Firefighter-occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. According […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County State’s Attorney hosts blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright took a break from the court room to host a blood drive on Thursday. Wright partnered with ImpactLife to host his blood drive. ImpactLife has been leading with the public to donate as blood shortages are affecting healthcare providers at every angle. Most blood types […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Organization receives $3M to provide mental health support for health care workers in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced $2,956,000 in awards to improve the retention of health care workers by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness. These awards will fund evidence-informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Police department awarded more than $500,000 for community response program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has been awarded $532,492 from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Community Response Network (CRN) program. It’s an initiative to reduce stress on the police force, create a community mental health program and relieve the healthcare and judicial systems of unnecessary intervention. The CRN is a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Urbana, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Champaign County, IL
Government
Urbana, IL
Government
WCIA

New law allows unused medication to be donated

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law could make it easier for un-insured patients to get expensive medication. People and institutions can now donate unused medication to approved locations, including pharmacies. Not all medication will be accepted. Andy Hudson, with Hudson Drug Store in Paxton, said the regulations have not been set up yet. However, […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign teachers to discuss possibility of strike

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After multiple tips, WCIA has confirmed members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers will vote Wednesday on whether to give the union authorization to call a strike if demands are not met by Champaign Schools. A source familiar with the situation who asked to remain unnamed citing fear that identifying them […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Concussion innovation

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — There are a number of ways someone can be affected by a concussion. Student-athletes have been a big concern because they can have a lot of long-lasting impacts on a person’s developing brain. Pediactrict doctor at OSF in Peoria Adam Cross said, “It can be anything from poor performance in school, poor […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

‘I believe it can work in any city’: A look at gun violence reduction plans with successful track records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign City Council is poised to adopt its most comprehensive, and most expensive, plan yet to curb gun violence. We’ve reported about the new $6.2 million plan, called the “Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.” However, investing in early intervention and restoration of under-served communities as a way to reduce crime is not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mental Illness#Central Illinois#The Supreme Court
WCIA

UIUC community mourns loss of former dean

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is mourning the loss of a beloved dean. Former dean Clarence Shelley died. He took on a number of roles over the years, from dean of students, to special assistant to the chancellor. He played a major role in “Project 500,” which was the university’s first big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WCIA

County to move forward on moving sheriff’s office

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to getting out of its run-down headquarters. The county board Thursday night, in a 16-5 vote, gave County Executive Darlene Kloeppel the OK to purchase the County Plaza building at 102 East Main Street for $2 million. There was no immediate word […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Village may add license plate readers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet police want to be the latest area department to add license place readers to its crime-fighting tool-belt. Police chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant money to buy nine of the devices. They would cost $2,500 per reader per year. Metzler said if he can’t get the grant money, he’ll […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

U of I Board of Trustees approves $50 million library reconstruction plan

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I just approved a $50 million building project. The Undergraduate Library will be completely gutted soon. They’ll start construction to turn it into a new facility. The archives, special collections, and rare books will be moved there. Some of the university’s oldest documents need to be stored in […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police chief to retire in March

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana is the latest Central Illinois city to search for a new police chief after chief Bryant Seraphin announced his retirement on Thursday. Serpahin will step down on March 25. He’s been with Urbana Police for 27 years and has been chief since 2018. He became interim chief upon the retirement […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Secretary of State facilities to reopen Jan. 24

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White confirmed on Thursday that all Secretary of State departments and driver services facilities will reopen for in-person business on Jan. 24 as previously announced. SOS departments have been closed since Jan. 3 as Illinois experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. White hoped to reopen on Jan. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Citizens police academy starts

DANVILLE, Ill, (WCIA) — The Danville police department started their eight-week citizen’s police academy tonight.One of the biggest reasons for the class is to be transparent to the community about how things work at DPD. Tonight Danville’s police chief spoke about how the police department works as a whole. The mayor also talked about how […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

School district reports phone, internet issues

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville public schools reported Friday morning they were having telephone and internet outages at schools and administrative offices. “We are working to get it resolved as quickly as possible,” a statement on the district’s Facebook page said. If you reach out to the district Friday morning, you may get a delayed […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy