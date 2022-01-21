ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Police warn of SCAM calls

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247HkW_0drZwgTm00

The Wichita Police Department (WPD), is warning citizens of a phone scam with individuals calling and telling citizens they are being investigated by National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit regarding Sex Trafficking or other Sex Crimes. They are asking people for as much as $5000 or they will have them arrested and they will have to go to court for the charges.

The WPD says that they will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call, then hang up and call City Hall yourself at (316) 268-4111. This number is answered at all times, and an officer can speak to you about the legitimacy of a call.

WPD will continue to investigate scam cases, and if you have any information about those responsible for this type of activity, please call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Crimes#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#Wpd
KNSS Radio

Man shot at south Wichita motel

Wichita Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was then arrested. The shooting suspect was arrested and booked on felony charges.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

KBI: Double homicide, suicide in Larned home

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has confirmed the deaths that took place in Larned on Saturday as two homicides and a suicide. An investigation determined that Jon Smith arrived in a pickup truck at Shala Smith’s residence.
LARNED, KS
KNSS Radio

One person dead in El Dorado fire

When emergency crews arrived, they learned that one person was inside the residence. The victim was pulled from the home and life-saving measures were attempted but the person died from their injuries.
EL DORADO, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
909
Followers
691
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy