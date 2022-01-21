Wichita Police warn of SCAM calls

The Wichita Police Department (WPD), is warning citizens of a phone scam with individuals calling and telling citizens they are being investigated by National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit regarding Sex Trafficking or other Sex Crimes. They are asking people for as much as $5000 or they will have them arrested and they will have to go to court for the charges.

The WPD says that they will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call, then hang up and call City Hall yourself at (316) 268-4111. This number is answered at all times, and an officer can speak to you about the legitimacy of a call.

WPD will continue to investigate scam cases, and if you have any information about those responsible for this type of activity, please call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.