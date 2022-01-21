ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

3 families displaced after apartment catches fire

By Schalischa Petit-De
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several families are displaced after an apartment building caught fire in Dayton Thursday.

Dayton Fire Department on scene told 2 NEWS crews were called to the fire at the three-unit apartment building on Catalpa Drive and received reports of people trapped.

There were people inside the building when crews arrived, but Dayton Fire was able to evacuate them. The fire was on the second floor and crews were able to knock down the fire and keep it contained to the unit it started in.

No one was injured in the fire. Three families are displaced and the Red Cross was called to assist them. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

