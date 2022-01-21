Viewpoint: Maryland is falling behind in funding historic preservation tax incentives

(Annapolis, MD) — State residents are getting a three-month extension to file their Maryland income taxes. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that residents will have until July 15th to file their state individual income taxes. Franchot said the extension is meant to give taxpayers facing financial issues due to the COVID pandemic a bit more time to get their taxes filed. This is the third consecutive year the state has extended the filing deadline for income taxes to July 15th. The comptroller said the extension has benefited more than 600-thousand taxpayers over the past two years.

