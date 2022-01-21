ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Viewpoint: Maryland is falling behind in funding historic preservation tax incentives

By Elly Colmers Cowan – Contributor
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Preservation Maryland's Elly Colmers Cowan says, "This tax credit is no...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

State Historic Preservation Division asks for budget raise to fill gaps

The Department of Land and Natural Resources State Historic Preservation Division is waiting for Gov. David Ige to approve their proposal to increase the budget for the 2022 legislative session. The proposed budget will help preservation staff efficiently review historic properties including burial grounds and fishponds, and digitize records. If...
POLITICS
NJ.com

Applications available for historic preservation funds

The Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund is accepting grant applications for 2022 funding. The program began in 2003, after voters approved dedicating tax dollars to preserve Morris County history. As of 2021, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved over $43 million to help preserve, restore, or protect 117 historic sites in 34 towns.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Accepting Applications

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program (MALPF) is now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2023 Easement Cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils. For more information […] The post Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Accepting Applications appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Senate approves tax incentive for potential industry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate on Monday approved a tax incentive for a potential industrial manufacturing project in anticipation of a major jobs announcement. Gov. Jim Justice said in his special session proclamation Saturday night that the tax incentive would be for potential major future industrial...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Post Register

Governor proposes historic school funding increase, plus big tax cuts

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Monday proposed an 11% increase in state funding for Idaho’s K-12 public schools next year, the largest percentage increase since 1999 and the largest dollar increase ever, at roughly $300 million. With a record state budget surplus that’s now climbed to $1.9...
IDAHO STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Presents FY 2023 Budget Focused on Major Tax Relief

Rainy Day Fund Increased to Record $3.6 Billion Major Tax Relief for Maryland Retirees and Working Families Record $8.15 Billion For K-12 Education; Record $1 Billion For School Construction Projects Additional Relief For Underserved Marylanders; Expansion of SNAP For Seniors and Children Maryland Park Service Funding at 20-Year High; Fully Funding Chesapeake Bay Restoration Efforts […] The post Governor Hogan Presents FY 2023 Budget Focused on Major Tax Relief appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Tax Extension For Maryland Residents

(Annapolis, MD) — State residents are getting a three-month extension to file their Maryland income taxes. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that residents will have until July 15th to file their state individual income taxes. Franchot said the extension is meant to give taxpayers facing financial issues due to the COVID pandemic a bit more time to get their taxes filed. This is the third consecutive year the state has extended the filing deadline for income taxes to July 15th. The comptroller said the extension has benefited more than 600-thousand taxpayers over the past two years.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washington Post

Preserving historic property is better than demolition

As a person who has spent years striving to restore a great-great-grandparent’s farmhouse, I think it was a shame to read about another historic building about to be demolished to create a new subdivision of “modern” houses. According to the Jan. 15 Real Estate article “Savior sought for 1831 manor in Great Falls,” the Cornwell Farm in Great Falls, which is threatened with demolition, has certain irreplaceable features: “Ranking with the most refined brickwork of its type in the state, the carefully tooled joints have an almost mathematical precision.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Incentives
pasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Approves Amendments to City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance

The Planning Commission in its recent meeting voted unanimously to approve proposed amendments to the city’s Historic Preservation Ordinance (HPO), which became effective in April. The commission adopted all the recommendations listed in the staff report except for the recommendation to specify window replacement as a minor project unless...
POLITICS
NJBIZ

Major expansion of film, TV tax incentive makes its way to Murphy

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Both the state Assembly and Senate on Jan. 10 approved another major expansion of New Jersey’s film, television and digital media incentive program, as the state eyes how to boost its sluggish economic recovery amid 22 months of the pandemic. The proposed Senate Bill 4094 was approved in a...
INCOME TAX
The Daily Sentinel

WVa tax incentive for manufacturing sent to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tax incentive for a potential industrial manufacturing project in West Virginia was sent to the governor Tuesday. Gov. Jim Justice will give his sixth State of the State address on Wednesday night and has advertised an unspecified “major” announcement. During a special...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
local21news.com

Turning history into housing: historic buildings being preserved in Harrisburg

Dauphin County, PA — As infrastructure in Harrisburg ages, some historic buildings within it are being preserved. The state capital is growing in popularity and the demand for housing is growing with it. Instead of having new developments go up, renovators are finding ways to repurpose the bones of old structures in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
cltampa.com

Preserve The 'Burg and Florida Trust for Historic Preservation will unveil '11 to Save' list next week in St. Pete

In the midst of an ever-changing state, historic properties continue to be threatened by development ideas that affects their addition to history and culture to Florida. In an effort to dignify and protect these sites, Green Bench Brewing Company is set to host An Evening with the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation in collaboration with Preserve The 'Burg on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tax incentive proposal floated by lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A House committee signed off on a new tax incentive program aimed at helping small businesses in rural counties. “This will be another tool in the box for those rural small businesses,” Rep. Myron Dossett (R-Pembroke) said. House Bill 308 would create a tax incentive...
FRANKFORT, KY
mtpr.org

Tax incentive for school donations hits limit five minutes after launching

Donors have reached a $1 million cap for a new incentive in Montana, matching dollar-for-dollar tax credits for contributions to public schools. The limit was reached within five minutes of the program launching this year. Montana Free Press reporter Alex Sakariassen reported that some school districts had to return checks...
MONTANA STATE
woay.com

WV lawmakers take up tax incentive for manufacturing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate on Monday approved a tax incentive for a potential industrial manufacturing project in anticipation of a major jobs announcement. Gov. Jim Justice said in his special session proclamation Saturday night that the tax incentive would be for potential major future industrial...
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

GF advances tax incentives for new projects

A series of proposed tax incentives to bring a China-based agribusiness company to Grand Forks passed an initial test during last night’s Local Government Advisory Committee. The Fufeng group is looking to establish a corn milling plant on the city’s north side. Keith Lund of the Region Economic Development...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore

Comments / 0

Community Policy