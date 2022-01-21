Police searching for Live Oak man after guns found at home

Guns were seized Saturday during a search of a residence in the 3000 block of Nuestro Road in Live Oak. Photo courtesy of Sutter County Sheriff’s Office

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is searching for a Live Oak man after guns and ammunition were found inside his home on Saturday.

According to a release from Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies and detectives with the department served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Nuestro Road in Live Oak after deputies obtained information regarding possible firearms in a residence with a known felon, Victor Alvarez.

During the search of the 31-year-old Live Oak man’s home, an AR15 rifle and handgun were found with no serial numbers, along with 30-round magazines, the release said. Alvarez was not present at the time of the search.

According to SCSO, Alvarez was contacted by deputies via phone and Alvarez said he wanted to speak to a lawyer before turning himself in. A bail bonds company called the department and claimed Alvarez was going to turn himself in, but that didn’t happen, the release said.

As a result, an arrest warrant was filed with the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office for Alvarez relating to charges that include a felon in possession of a firearm.

In an email to the Appeal on Thursday, Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the department did not have any information that would suggest he is currently armed. However, he did advise caution with Alvarez because of his “history of possession of weapons.”