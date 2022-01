Honor the Rev. King’s legacy by combatting child hunger and poverty. On this MLK Day, I am remembering a pivotal moment in the life of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In June 1966, he and his colleague in civil rights leadership — the Rev. Ralph Abernathy — were traveling through Mississippi in one of the country’s poorest counties. They stopped in the town of Marks to visit a classroom of Black students. At lunchtime, the reverends watched as the teacher cut up some apples, giving only one apple slice and a few crackers to each of the students. The scarcity shocked both pastors who could see the children were undernourished. Long after, the moment haunted Dr. King, who told his friend, “I can’t get those children out of my mind.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO