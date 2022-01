Way back in 2020, we heard the news that the Acura TLX would be joined by two new Type S models. In the time since, the MDX Type S has been revealed as the brand's most powerful SUV ever while the Acura NSX is also now more powerful than ever thanks to similar treatment. Last year, we discovered that the Integra will be getting Type S upgrades too, but before that happens, Acura is celebrating its high-performance models in a new anime series called Chiaki's Journey.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO