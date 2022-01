It is no secret that data breaches have become a ubiquitous problem, and some would even say, commonplace. In fact, before the year’s end, in October 2021, North American enterprise organizations surpassed 2020’s record for number of breaches, totaling 1,291. Forbes notes that 74% of data breaches can be linked back to over privileged Identities. So it is no wonder that in a world of fantastic digital transformation and nonstop growth leveraging the cloud, it is very easy to allow more rather than less access to data, cloud resources, and company tools. Who wants to potentially slow down progress with roadblocks thwarting access?

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO