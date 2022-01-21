Daon expands digital identity verification and proofing solution to help businesses reduce fraud

Apple. had just fixed a loophole on its website that allowed anyone in the United States to buy Macs, iPads at discounts which were reserved for students, teachers, and others from the education sector. However, the company seems to have reversed the decision. Simply put, Apple has reverted back to the old version of the website that does not insist a customer must prove that they are indeed a student, or buying for a student, to avail the “Education” or “Student” discount.

