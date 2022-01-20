ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 74, found dead at scene of Medford house fire

By Jim Walsh, Burlington County Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzpVb_0drZv9ax00

MEDFORD - A 74-year-old woman was found dead at a house fire here Thursday.

Emergency responders located the woman shortly after 5:45 p.m. in a home on the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard, according to Medford police.

"Initial reports received stated that the front of the residence was on fire and that there were possibly people trapped inside," said a police account.

It said emergency responders arrived "within minutes of the calls and found fire coming out of the first and second floor windows."

The woman, whose name was not released, was found dead on the home's second floor.

The fire is under investigation and its cause remained undetermined on Thursday night, police said.

Firefighters from Evesham, Medford Lakes, Berlin Township and Cherry Hill assisted with extinguishing the blaze.

This story may be updated.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

