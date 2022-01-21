Colusa transit agency suspends services due to COVID-19

The Colusa County Transit Agency announced on Thursday that public transportation services within the county have been suspended effective immediately in response to COVID-19 guidelines leading to a lack of available staff to support services.

“Current COVID-19 guidelines prevent us from operating at full capacity in a safe and timely manner,” said Mike Azevedo, Colusa County Public Works director. “We are committed to providing quality services, and cannot operate in this fashion at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience as we work through this current surge.”

According to county officials, services are expected to resume Wednesday, Jan. 26, pending any additional positive COVID-19 cases or a change in the current guidelines.