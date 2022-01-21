ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

You Won't Believe What The Warriors Did At Practice

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

The Golden State Warriors held a very interesting practice on Wednesday.

They brought out baseball bats, and had home run derby at Chase Center.

They brought out baseball bats, and had home run derby at Chase Center.

The awesome video can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic added the details on what they did, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-12 record in 44 games.

They are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they are back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

In the last seven seasons, they have won three NBA Championships.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals What He’d Do With Ben Simmons

A few months into the 2021-22 NBA season and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons remains part of the Philadelphia 76ers. Entering the season, the 76ers were reportedly listening to trade offers for the star player. Not much has changed on that front – several months later – and Simmons still hasn’t suited up for a game yet this season.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Video shows reported play that got Russell Westbrook benched

Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook is the talk of the town in Lakerland at the moment. Now we can better visualize what exactly led to Vogel’s decision. The L.A. Lakers guard Westbrook was pulled from Wednesday’s game with the Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter. Vogel, the Lakers coach, opted to sit him for the final 3:52 of the contest, which the Lakers lost 111-104.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Lakers

Charles Barkley has had enough of those who remain critical of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel. Rumors of Vogel’s impending departure and Westbrook’s demise have grown louder as the Lakers have struggled. However, Barkley doesn’t think it’s just those two who have let the team down.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
