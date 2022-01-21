ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point Courthouse flooded after water pipe bursts; building closed Friday

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A burst water pipe left the High Point Courthouse flooded on Thursday.

The courthouse plans to be closed on Friday while crews continue working to clean up the flooding. However, the Greensboro Courthouse will be open during normal business hours for filing.

Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins went to the courthouse to survey the damage.

Johnson-Tonkins said in a video posted to Facebook that the flood started on the fourth floor and trickled down to the bottom floor. The ceiling has collapsed in certain spots within the courthouse.

“The men and women of High Point … especially in the clerk’s office have done an amazing job about making sure that the files and the equipment is covered up,” she said.

