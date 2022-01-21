High Point Courthouse flooded after water pipe bursts; building closed Friday

(WGHP) — A fresh blanket of snow came down across the Triad just a week after a winter storm. Friday evening and early Saturday morning, cars continued to drive through the snow, but many people slowed down to navigate the potentially treacherous roads. Plows were on the road throughout the event laying down salt and […]
(WGHP) — The drop-off lines at schools across Guilford County became pick-up lines Thursday morning as parents collected supplies for another day of virtual learning. It’s one of the ways districts are working to prevent unnecessary travel as state and county officials repeatedly ask people to stay home if possible. “To see people actually care […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was hurt when a fire broke out on Fairview Street in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Fairview Street. According to the Greensboro Fire Department, a snowplow operator had called 911 reporting the […]
(WGHP) — School districts changed schedules as roads recovered from Sunday’s snowstorm, and now a second round of winter weather threatens to undo some of the progress made by plows and this week’s higher temperatures. So far, here are the decisions that have come down through Piedmont Triad school districts: Asheboro City Schools will be […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro spent their evening making sure drivers could navigate the snowy roads in front of their frat house. From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., about eight members of UNCG’s Lambda Chi Alpha helped cars make their way up Josephine Boyd Street. The […]
(WGHP) — Another winter storm is sweeping through the Piedmont Triad on Friday night, but it won’t be anything like the winter storm we saw on Sunday. Multiple counties in the FOX8 viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory. According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, we’ll see some snow on Friday night, and […]
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After nearly a week on-site, FOX8 has learned the NC Department of Health and Human Services has wrapped up the on-site portion of their compliance investigation of the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. The center has been the focus of an investigation after Thomasville police found two residents deceased […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools has to continue to suspend yellow bus services for multiple high schools in the county along city bus lines, according to a GCS news release. School services will be suspended for the following high schools: Andrews High High Point Central High Kearns Academy Dudley High Grimsley High […]
A trooper at the crash scene told a CBS 17 crew that the crash happened when an ambulance hit a patch of ice, slammed into the guardrail, and then overturned and went down an embankment into the woods.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — State officials are planning a major economic development announcement for Wednesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport to announce to welcome a new airplane manufacturer that has been called “Project Thunderbird.” The event is scheduled for 2 p.m., sources close to the effort have told WGHP, and Gov. Roy Cooper, NC Commerce […]
(WGHP) — There’s some wintry weather in the forecast from Thursday evening into Friday, but it’s looking nothing like the winter storm we saw on Sunday. According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, early Thursday evening brought in rain mixed with snow as temperatures teetered around 32 degrees. Randolph, Alamance and Montgomery counties are the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you ever wanted to save lives but lacked the training to be an emergency medical technician, there may be an opening for you. Guilford County EMS is hiring for its “first-ever” EMT Academy Class. Applicants do not need any prior emergency medical training. “Do you want to learn how […]
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead, and three more are in the hospital after a driver going the wrong way on the highway caused a multi-car wreck, stopping traffic for several hours. On Thursday, Pearlie Mae Williams, 69, of McLeansville was going the wrong way on Interstate-40/85 near the Rock Creek Dairy Road […]
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New questions have been raised as the investigation into Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center continues this week. Thomasville Police spent two hours at the long-term care facility conducting a search warrant, possibly regarding the patient abuse allegations. It comes after Thomasville Police found only three staff members caring for nearly […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested after leading officers on a pursuit in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 11:45 a.m., officers were conducting an investigation that led to a traffic stop at the Dollar General at 2981 Sout Main Street. During the traffic stop, 23-year-old Dareen […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — At least one person is dead after a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash started with a driver going the wrong way. They do not believe the crash was weather-related. NCDOT reports the scene started at 5:15 p.m. The road […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police. The shooting happened in the 900 block of East Second Street around 2:21 p.m. After being shot, the victim, a 27-year-old Burlington man, tried to drive off in his vehicle but ran off the […]
MIAMI, Fla. (WGHP) — A man who was wanted after a woman was found dead in a Mocksville hotel earlier this week was found and arrested in Miami, Florida, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pennsylvania, was wanted for questioning in the death of 20-year-old Suzanne […]
Comments / 0