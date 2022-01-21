ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

No. 8 Michigan rolls past Wisconsin

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin.

Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history.

Sydney Hilliard had 11 points for Wisconsin (5-13, 1-6), which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan put the game out of reach in the second quarter.

After the Badgers scored the first basket of the period, the Wolverines went on a 25-3 run to take a 44-17 halftime lead.

