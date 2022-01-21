ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers drop 10th straight for second time this season with 2-1 loss to Blue Jackets

By OLIVIA REINER
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA — What’s bleaker than a 10-game losing streak? Two of them. The Flyers’ free-fall down the standings accelerated Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center against Jake Voráček and the Columbus Blue Jackets, who secured a 2-1 victory over the home team. Now, the Flyers haven’t won a game since...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Looking to avoid the season's second 10-game winless streak, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-8) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. This is the first of three meetings this season between the teams, and the first of two in...
NHL
10TV

Blue Jackets fall to Penguins 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sidney Crosby notched his 15th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 for the Penguins’ fourth straight win. Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist, and Bryan...
NHL
10TV

Merzlikins stops 33 shots in Blue Jackets 2-1 win against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers lost 10 straight games for the second time this season. They are the first team to reach that ignominious feat in more than a decade. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored goals and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win on Thursday night.
NHL
Reuters

Blue Jackets eke out win as Flyers' skid hits 10 games

EditorsNote: Punctuation changes in 4th & 9th grafs. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine each scored a goal to lift the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win at Philadelphia on Thursday, sending the Flyers to a 10th consecutive loss. Boone Jenner assisted on both of the Blue Jackets’ goals....
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Oskar Lindblom
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo hands Philadelphia Flyers 11th straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday. Philadelphia’s skid matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets

*extremely The Giant from Twin Peaks voice* it is happening again. It has happened again! It being a ten game losing streak for the Flyers. For the second time this season. The Flyers’ difficult stretch is still going strong, and despite a good effort and close game against the Blue Jackets last night, the Flyers’ offense wasn’t able to break through in the way that they needed it to, and they still couldn’t pull off a win.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Routed by Sabres for 11th Straight Loss

For a brief stretch of the first period, the Flyers appeared to be in position to possibly snap their second double-digit losing streak of the season. They had a lead and against a team in the same neighborhood in the standings, it was certainly possible. Then, as has happened in...
NHL
Yardbarker

+900 revenge parlay: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

If you're drawn to the revenge narrative when it comes to betting sports, then the Columbus Blue Jackets-Philadelphia Flyers game is for you. DraftKings is where we'll be for this two-leg Same Game Parlay. Cam Atkinson/Jakub Voracek to Score a Goal (+900) Atkinson and Voracek were swapped this summer in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Wells Fargo Center#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets
NHL

NHL On Tap: Voracek returns with Blue Jackets to face Flyers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Jakub Voracek returns to Wells Fargo Center with the Columbus Blue Jackets to face the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSOH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) for the first time since the forward was traded for forward Cam Atkinson on July 24. Voracek, who cleared COVID-19 protocol Thursday after missing two games, played 10 seasons with the Flyers and scored at least 20 goals six times. The trade brought Voracek to Columbus (17-18-1), where he played his first three NHL seasons, and he has scored 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 34 games for the Blue Jackets, who look to bounce back from a 9-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Atkinson played his first 10 seasons for Columbus and scored an NHL career-high 41 goals in 2018-19. He's scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games for Philadelphia (13-18-8), which has lost nine in a row (0-6-3). -- Jon Lane, staff writer.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1: History has been made

The Philadelphia Flyers managed to upstage the return of long-time Flyer Jakub Voracek by losing their tenth game in a row, for the second time already this season, with a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. They were unable to solve Elvis Merzlikins until the game was close to winding down, and some more truly terrible efforts on the power play and just enough leaky defensive zone moments did them in.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Ex-Blue Jacket Atkinson: ‘I was born to wear the Flyers jersey’

When Cam Atkinson claims “I think I was born to wear the Flyers jersey,” that pretty much writes off a lot of sentimental feelings about his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, don’t you think?. On Thursday night Atkinson figured to experience a wide range of emotions...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Lose Ten Straight, Fall 2-1 to CBJ

A few hours before faceoff, Jakub Voracek caught up with former teammates. “They didn’t kick me out, so that’s good.”. Those were the last of pleasantries exchanged between the two clubs. The Columbus Blue Jackets are coming off a 9-2 loss, ready to prove that was a fluke. Mike Yeo and the Philadelphia Flyers have something to prove, too. They’re trying to avoid another ten-game losing streak while miraculously staying barely in the wildcard race.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Blue Jackets Preview: Atkinson, Voracek Face Former Teams

When the schedule was initially released, this date was circled on the calendar for two participants in tonight's game. An offseason trade between the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets sent two veteran players to new destinations. Those two players face their former teams on Thursday night. For the Flyers, it...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy