Flyers drop 10th straight for second time this season with 2-1 loss to Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Jakub Voracek returns to Wells Fargo Center with the Columbus Blue Jackets to face the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSOH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) for the first time since the forward was traded for forward Cam Atkinson on July 24. Voracek, who cleared COVID-19 protocol Thursday after missing two games, played 10 seasons with the Flyers and scored at least 20 goals six times. The trade brought Voracek to Columbus (17-18-1), where he played his first three NHL seasons, and he has scored 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 34 games for the Blue Jackets, who look to bounce back from a 9-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Atkinson played his first 10 seasons for Columbus and scored an NHL career-high 41 goals in 2018-19. He's scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games for Philadelphia (13-18-8), which has lost nine in a row (0-6-3). -- Jon Lane, staff writer.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO