Watch: Winter Live Music Series kicks off at Flagship City Food Hall

People stopping in at Flagship City Food Hall for dinner on Thursday night were also treated to a show.
The Winter Live Music Series kicked off Thursday night featuring local musician Stephen Trohoske.Residents take advantage of local attractions for wintertime activities
It’s the first night of the new series, which will run every Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through February.
The Director of Operations for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation says this type of event is another way to utilize their space.
“We think of it as a community dining room. We have a lot of space in here. We wanted to make sure that we utilize it in a way it can be enjoyed by a lot of different people,” said Corey Cook, Director of Operations for EDDC.
Specials and discounts will also be available during the music series.
