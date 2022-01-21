Watch: Winter Live Music Series kicks off at Flagship City Food Hall

People stopping in at Flagship City Food Hall for dinner on Thursday night were also treated to a show.

The Winter Live Music Series kicked off Thursday night featuring local musician Stephen Trohoske.

It’s the first night of the new series, which will run every Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through February.

The Director of Operations for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation says this type of event is another way to utilize their space.

“We think of it as a community dining room. We have a lot of space in here. We wanted to make sure that we utilize it in a way it can be enjoyed by a lot of different people,” said Corey Cook, Director of Operations for EDDC.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Specials and discounts will also be available during the music series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.