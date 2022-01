Winter is ON. And American craft brewers are addressing the season with a full slate of new beers you’re gonna want have around. Box Set (Baltimore, MD) – DuClaw Brewing is returning a giant from its brewing program, only its fifth iteration in 25 years. Aged to a deep ruby color in seasoned whiskey barrels, DuClaw Colossus is a 20% ABV Strong Ale that is shipping in 1,400 individual artisan wooden boxes, making each package one of a kind. This hybrid strong ale features a heavy malty sweetness with compels notes of apple and tangerine and a smoky aroma of bourbon and vanilla.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO