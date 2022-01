Former Alabama quarterback, Jay Barker was arrested in Nashville Saturday. Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and given a $10,000 bond. Barker’s arrest came after an incident involving his wife and country music artist Sara Evans. Evans was leaving a party at her neighbor’s house where she got in the passenger seat of a friend’s car to ride across the street. As they were passing the driveway, she saw Barker reversing his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed, according to an affidavit of the arrest.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO