Flyers drop 10th straight for second time this season with 2-1 loss to Blue Jackets

By OLIVIA REINER
Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA — What’s bleaker than a 10-game losing streak? Two of them. The Flyers’ free-fall down the standings accelerated Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center against Jake Voráček and the Columbus Blue Jackets, who secured a 2-1 victory over the home team. Now, the Flyers haven’t won a game since...

www.newsobserver.com

WJAC TV

Penguins win 10th straight, rip Flyers 6-2

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins won 10 straight games for the sixth time in franchise history, getting two goals each from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel to beat the depleted Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night. The Penguins won the second game of a back-to-back and haven’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Game Preview 40/82: Flyers vs Blue Jackets

Mike Yeo and the Philadelphia Flyers cannot allow this losing streak to hit double-digits. During the losing streak, there are some positives. Yeo had to coach around unavailable players due to COVID protocol, which Alain Vigneault didn’t, and because of it, recalled players auditioned for a role. Clearly, the...
NHL
10TV

Merzlikins stops 33 shots in Blue Jackets 2-1 win against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers lost 10 straight games for the second time this season. They are the first team to reach that ignominious feat in more than a decade. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored goals and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win on Thursday night.
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo hands Philadelphia Flyers 11th straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday. Philadelphia’s skid matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL...
NHL
Boone Jenner
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Person
Travis Konecny
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Routed by Sabres for 11th Straight Loss

For a brief stretch of the first period, the Flyers appeared to be in position to possibly snap their second double-digit losing streak of the season. They had a lead and against a team in the same neighborhood in the standings, it was certainly possible. Then, as has happened in...
NHL
Yardbarker

+900 revenge parlay: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

If you're drawn to the revenge narrative when it comes to betting sports, then the Columbus Blue Jackets-Philadelphia Flyers game is for you. DraftKings is where we'll be for this two-leg Same Game Parlay. Cam Atkinson/Jakub Voracek to Score a Goal (+900) Atkinson and Voracek were swapped this summer in...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Voracek returns with Blue Jackets to face Flyers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Jakub Voracek returns to Wells Fargo Center with the Columbus Blue Jackets to face the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSOH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) for the first time since the forward was traded for forward Cam Atkinson on July 24. Voracek, who cleared COVID-19 protocol Thursday after missing two games, played 10 seasons with the Flyers and scored at least 20 goals six times. The trade brought Voracek to Columbus (17-18-1), where he played his first three NHL seasons, and he has scored 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 34 games for the Blue Jackets, who look to bounce back from a 9-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Atkinson played his first 10 seasons for Columbus and scored an NHL career-high 41 goals in 2018-19. He's scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games for Philadelphia (13-18-8), which has lost nine in a row (0-6-3). -- Jon Lane, staff writer.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets
New York Islanders
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Ex-Blue Jacket Atkinson: ‘I was born to wear the Flyers jersey’

When Cam Atkinson claims “I think I was born to wear the Flyers jersey,” that pretty much writes off a lot of sentimental feelings about his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, don’t you think?. On Thursday night Atkinson figured to experience a wide range of emotions...
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Yawn Night? Thoughts after Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1

Flyers Interim coach Mike Yeo has seen a lot of hockey. As a player, he played four years of junior hockey for the Sudbury Wolves. He followed that with five years in the International Hockey League, where he played for the Houston Aeros. He spent part of one season in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins tests positive for COVID-19

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins will not be behind the bench for Friday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers will run things in Eakins' absence. Eakins is the third member of Anaheim's coaching staff in the NHL's health and safety protocols,...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Blue Jackets Preview: Atkinson, Voracek Face Former Teams

When the schedule was initially released, this date was circled on the calendar for two participants in tonight's game. An offseason trade between the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets sent two veteran players to new destinations. Those two players face their former teams on Thursday night. For the Flyers, it...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. “It was a great pass,” Hintz said of the feed from Joe Pavelski on the winning goal. “I just tried to get my stick on it.”
