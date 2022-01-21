Penguins' Jason Zucker: Aggravates past injury

Two goals and an assist by forward Alexander Nylander lead the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 5-1 home win against the Toronto Marlies at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Forward Valtteri Puustinen scored the game-winning goal and recorded an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-1-3) while forward Sam Poulin contributed two...
Sidney Crosby had a hat trick plus an assist Friday to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to their fourth straight win, 5-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brian Dumoulin added a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson had one goal and one assist and Bryan Rust contributed two assists for the Penguins.
Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could.
As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun.
He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
The Boston Bruins weren’t happy about the hit form Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway that injured Brad Marchand. Bruce Cassidy called it “cheap” and David Pastrnak said he thought it was “dirty.”
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.”
Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If the Penguins end up making a surge up the standings toward a playoff spot, the addition of Alex Nylander will be a major reason why. The former top-10 overall draft pick, acquired in a trade by parent club Pittsburgh earlier...
