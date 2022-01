Texas Track and Field athletes competed at the Red Raider Open for the first of two weekends in Lubbock, making their mark in shot put and sprint events. On Friday, Texas showed its strength in shot put, with first-place finishes for both the men and women. With his signature bellow as he released his shot, graduate student Tripp Piperi placed first in men’s and finished off his birthday week, and stint as Big 12 Athlete of the Week, with a bang. Piperi was followed closely by senior Jalil Brewer in second, and his brother, junior Patrick Piperi, in fourth.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO