NBA

Julius Randle’s nightmarish night sinks Knicks in loss to Pelicans

By Marc Berman
NYPost
 1 day ago

Thursday’s Knicks-Pelicans game was supposed to be on national television, but was pulled because of Zion Williamson’s season-long absence.

It is very good thing, sparing the Knicks and Julius Randle a nationally televised embarrassment as the Pelicans rolled to a 102-91 trouncing before a wave of ferocious boos at the Garden.

As the Knicks dropped their third straight, all at home, Randle’s season kept sinking into an abyss in a 1-for-9, four-point train wreck that got him benched.

He was unable to do a thing against smaller wings assigned to defend him and was booed the most vociferously.

Randle took out his anger on the referees, picking up a technical foul after the first half had ended, then snapping at teammate Evan Fournier who tried to settle him down.

Julius Randle during the Knicks’ loss to the Pelicans.

The team said afterward it would not make Randle available to reporters. He hasn’t talked to the media after eight of the last nine games.

“It’s easy to say that [about Randle being off-kilter], but it’s really our entire team,’’ coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When things aren’t going our way, Julius is gonna take a lot of blame. He gets a lot of the credit, but that goes with the turf. But it’s a team game, and we didn’t get into it with any one individual. When they’re not going our way, I just want us to be mentally tough and be able to work through it.’’

With 4:50 left in the third quarter, Randle drove, stopped and whipped a pass crosscourt into the stands — 5 feet over the head of Fournier. The boos crashed down the loudest on Randle.

One fan screamed from the upper reaches: “C’mon Julius, wake up!’’

Soon, the Garden fans chanted “O-bi, O-bi’’ for Randle’s backup, Obi Toppin, who finally replaced Randle for good with 1:30 left in the third.

Julius Randle turns the ball over.

“The main thing I’m happy I see guys pissed off about it rather than just joking about it, laughing about it,’’ Taj Gibson said. “We got some serious guys in the locker room that really want to do well. Nights like this hurt.’’

By the time the 35-15 third quarter had mercifully ended, the Pelicans were up by 24 points, 81-57. It hadn’t been this bad at the Garden since the 2019-20 season. The Knicks shot 37.7 percent — 23.7 from 3 — and made just 66.7 percent of their free throws, missing 12.

“The first five minutes of the third we were in mud,’’ Thibodeau said. “We played hard, but we didn’t play with the toughness we needed to in terms of fighting through things. The last six games we have this inconsistency we have to fix.’’

Tom Thibodeau reacts during the Knicks’ loss to the Pelicans.

The Pelicans, who started the season 1-12 and have played around .500 ball since, moved to 17-28. The Knicks fell back to 22-24 but look much worse now than the record.

Early in the second quarter, the Knicks fell behind 33-20 after Pelicans backup point guard Jose Alvarado, a Brooklyn native, stole an inbounds pass intended for Immanuel Quickley and coasted in for a layup. Alvarado was a jitterbug and finished with 13 points. Thibodeau called timeout and boos descended onto the court for the first time and hardly the last.

“Teams get up to play in the Garden,’’ RJ Barrett said. “It’s a great place to be.’’

Barrett declined to discuss the boos other than saying, “They outplayed us. They made a lot of shots. And we didn’t. I don’t think we didn’t play hard or didn’t play defense.’’

“They weren’t on our side but they weren’t in their side either,” the Pelicans’ Josh Hart said.

The Knicks made a big run in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to 10 points with 3:35 left and Randle on the bench.

Julius Randle argues with a referee.

Hearing occasional jeers across the first half in shooting 1 of 7, Randle finally lost it in the final minute. He had a layup attempt underneath blocked by center Jonas Valanciunas, who got all ball but his hand brushed Randle’s face.

There was no whistle and Randle carried on to the officials as play continued. In the final seconds, Randle drove to the basket, missed at the rim but tipped it in at the buzzer.

Randle immediately turned to referee Mitchell Ervin and shouted something as he walked off, drawing technical, then angrily shooing Fournier away.

It was an ugly scene in an ugly season.

Knicks, Nets each fined $25K by NBA over issues involving Julius Randle, David Vanterpool

The NBA has hit New York’s two franchises with fines, announcing in a pair of press releases that the Knicks and Nets have each been docked $25K. The Knicks’ penalty is a result of violating league rules relating to media interview access, according to the league. New York refused to make Julius Randle available to reporters following Thursday’s loss to the Pelicans. It was the seventh straight time that Randle hasn’t spoken to the media after a game, notes Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link), so the fine is presumably a response to a series of violations rather than a single incident.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks fined $25K but Julius Randle must roll with the punches

The New York Knicks took the blow for their embattled star Julius Randle. A day after their embarrassing 102-91 loss to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA fined the Knicks organization $25,000 for refusing to make Randle available for the postgame interview. It was the seventh game in a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks fined $25K by NBA over Julius Randle not speaking with media

Julius Randle has continued to avoid the media after games, and now the New York Knicks are paying the price — literally. The Knicks were fined $25,000 by the NBA for not making Randle available to speak with the media. Players being available to talk with the media is part of their obligations.
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

