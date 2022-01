The Toronto Raptors are treating January regular season games like do-or-die playoff games and that's a problem. It's simply unsustainable to run with a seven-man rotation for any extended period of the regular season and yet here they are, the Raptors have trimmed things so lean there's barely any wiggle room these days. Fred VanVleet leads the league in minutes played per game, Pascal Siakam sits seventh, OG Anunoby 10th, and Scottie Barnes 12th. It's exhausting, especially on the road and especially against some of the NBA's toughest teams.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO