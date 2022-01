NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Wrapping up four days of competition across two weekends in the Music City to begin its 2021-22 indoor campaign, the Belmont University men's track and field team put a bow on the Vanderbilt Invitational Saturday with four personal records across three events. Highlighted by senior thrower Cal Widener's performance in the shot put, the Bruins competed in six events on the second and final day of the local meet hosted Vanderbilt University.

