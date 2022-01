RUSTON, La. – Whenever the Blazers needed him most, Jordan Walker delivered. And then delivered again. And again. Walker finished with a career-high 36 points and tied a UAB (16-4, 6-1 C-USA) school record with nine 3-pointers made in an 83-76 victory at Louisiana Tech on Saturday in the Thomas Assembly Center. The win snapped an 18-game winning streak for the Bulldogs in their home arena and marked UAB's first-ever win in Ruston.

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO