The Phoenix Suns in the clutch time are an absolute buzzsaw of destruction. They have been ever since Chris Paul arrived in Phoenix last season and it continued tonight. The Suns ended the game on a 22-6 run to win by 8 after trailing for most of the game, trading punches with Dallas throughout. Phoenix finishes this 5-game road trip a perfect 5-0 and will head back to Phoenix as they look to extend their lead on the rest of the NBA in the standings.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO