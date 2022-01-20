ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home prices in 2021 rose 16.9%, the highest on record

By Anna Bahney, CNN Business
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real estate market was on fire last year, with the frenzied pace of sales activity pushing home prices to record highs. The median home sales price was $346,900 in 2021, up 16.9% from 2020, and the highest on record going back to 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors....

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

It’s A Seller’s Market: SoCal’s Housing Market Hit Record-High Last Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s red-hot housing market hit another record-high last month. The six county regions median sales price reached just over $697,000.  And data firm DQNews says that is up about 16.3 percent over the previous year. Low inventory means it’s a seller’s market and experts blame a lack of new construction and current low mortgage rates. As well, new or used, consumers looking for a car should be prepared to dig into their pockets. According to new data by the Anderson Economic Group, used car prices shot up 11 percent. But that’s not all. For those looking for a new car, it is even more expensive as new car prices spiked to 37 percent on an annual basis.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#Home Sales#Home Building#Nar
Community Impact Austin

Austin sees record number of home sales in 2021 despite increasing prices

More residential homes sold in the city of Austin in 2021 than in any other year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the Austin Board of Realtors. In total, 13,351 homes were sold in Austin in 2021, a 4.6% year-over-year increase, ABoR’s 2021 year-end report shows. This outpaced Travis and Williamson counties, which saw a 2.3% increase and a 2% increase, respectively, in residential home sales.
AUSTIN, TX
dsnews.com

Investor Impact: Record Rent Price Growth for Single-Family Homes

CoreLogic released its latest Single-Family Rent Index, which analyzes single-family rent price changes nationally and across major metro areas. November 2021 data shows a national rent increase of 11.5% year over year, up 3.8% from November 2020. Annual rent price growth has continued to double and even triple in the...
HOUSE RENT
yicaiglobal.com

Beijing's Pre-Owned Home Prices Rose Most in China Last Month

(Yicai Global) Jan. 17 -- Beijing saw the biggest leap in pre-owned house prices in China last month from the month before, as the number of cities that logged an uptick in pricing increased despite a cooling real estate market, according to the latest data. Beijing recorded a month-on-month gain...
WORLD
aba.com

Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in December

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 9.7% in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since 2010. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX2548 & WIProud

Global Food Prices The Highest in a Decade

I’m Tricia Stoma, with today’s AgDay Minute. While global food prices fell in December, prices for all last year are still the highest in a decade. The UN Food and Agricultural Organization reported that the food price index for all of last year increased to a reading of 125.7. That’s up more than 28-percent from […]
LA CROSSE, WI
theedgemarkets.com

US initial jobless claims rose to highest since mid-November

NEW YORK (Jan 13): Applications for US state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly for a second consecutive week to the highest in two months, suggesting that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could be leading to dismissals. Initial unemployment claims totalled 230,000 in the week ended Jan 8, up 23,000 from...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy