ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Friday to be slightly warmer, but still below normal

KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine Friday is expected to combine with a gentle southerly...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Below-average temperatures are forecasted to continue

Well, it has been no secret that the start of 2022 has started off with a bang across not only the Tennessee Valley but the majority of the United States. From near-record warmth and a severe weather outbreak to bitter cold and the first snow of the season! As we head into the end of the weekend, temperatures will be warmer than what we saw Saturday,
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wgno.com

Another hard freeze tonight, slightly warmer Sunday

We are still feeling the effects of our most recent cold front with temperatures staying chilly across the Southeast. Highs today stayed about 10 to 15 degrees below average across South Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast and a few more chilly says are in store for the area. Another freeze...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Black ice tonight, warmer Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday evening! We woke up to a winter wonderland this morning! Our official snow totals ranged from 1" in James City County to 8.5" in Virginia Beach. The bulls-eye fell where predicted across Camden, Pasquotank, Virginia Beach, and Currituck. This afternoon, the clouds...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy