FORECAST: Friday to be slightly warmer, but still below normal

Well, it has been no secret that the start of 2022 has started off with a bang across not only the Tennessee Valley but the majority of the United States. From near-record warmth and a severe weather outbreak to bitter cold and the first snow of the season! As we head into the end of the weekend, temperatures will be warmer than what we saw Saturday,
A Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the past days and will persist in our region for the next couple of days. This has given our area some gradual clearing and very cold temperatures. Winds become lighter and variable which will make wind chill less...
We are still feeling the effects of our most recent cold front with temperatures staying chilly across the Southeast. Highs today stayed about 10 to 15 degrees below average across South Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast and a few more chilly says are in store for the area. Another freeze...
A day after scattered storms produced some snow across the Denver metro, temperatures will rise on Saturday and will be around the daily average, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to peak in the low to mid 40s, which is just around the daily average of 45...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a warmer start to the weekend, some of the state will continue to see some warmer weather into Sunday while eastern Nebraska sees a bit of a cool down as cold high pressure will settle into the Midwest. Overnight tonight and into Sunday, clouds will...
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday evening! We woke up to a winter wonderland this morning! Our official snow totals ranged from 1" in James City County to 8.5" in Virginia Beach. The bulls-eye fell where predicted across Camden, Pasquotank, Virginia Beach, and Currituck. This afternoon, the clouds...
