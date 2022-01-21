ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Two Tulsa Pharmacies

By Jordan Tidwell
 1 day ago
Tulsa Police need your help to find a man they say robbed employees at two pharmacies on January 20.

Police said the robber first walked into CVS at 15th and Utica at 4 a.m.

"This was kind of weird because he's just kind of standing there, with his hand in his pocket kind of like he's implied a gun. I don't think he really has to say anything and one of the employees is like, hey I think he wants the money," Lt. Justin Ritter said.

The man took the money, left CVS and a few hours later he walked into Walgreens at 91st and Sheridan.

The surveillance video shows the man walk the pharmacist behind the counter.

The pharmacist gives the robber some codeine syrup.

Then the robber gives the pharmacist a fist bump before leaving.

"Kind of a different set of scenarios for us due to how it took place, the suspect was described as polite, like I said he knew what he wanted," Ritter said.

Police believe the man was driving a four-door, 2018c, white Honda Civic.

Lieutenant Justin Ritter said it's not normal for someone to rob two places in such a short amount of time.

"That's kind of what's leading the detectives to believe that he needed the codeine, possibly dependent on it, possibly using it to mix up other substances," he said.

Ritter said the pharmacists handled both situations the right way.

Even though it doesn't look like a typical robbery, the man is still armed and dangerous.

"It was an odd set of circumstances the way he acted, his mannerisms. He was polite, but on the other hand it's still not a laughing matter because he did have a pistol," he said.

Police said they hope someone will recognize the robber and call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

