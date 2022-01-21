January 20th Late: Weekend warm-up back into the 30s
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to -1° in Sioux City. For much of northwest Iowa, a Wind Chill Advisory will return with feels like temperatures of -15° to -25°. Please stack on extra layers and be safe if you’re heading out & about tonight.
Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds plus a few snow flurries on Friday. The high will get just over 30°. Expect a strong southerly flow with winds gusting up to 35 MPH.
The weekend should be quiet & fairly nice for middle to late January with highs in the middle 30s each day. Look for a partly cloudy sky Saturday and then a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Precipitation is unlikely through the weekend.
Monday we’ll see the temperature rise a notch into the upper 30s. A cold front sweeps through late and distributes out some more snow flurries – accumulation is unlikely.
It’ll be seasonal through next week with highs holding in the 20s and 30s.
Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0