Sioux City, IA

January 20th Late: Weekend warm-up back into the 30s

By SCOTT LARSON
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to -1° in Sioux City. For much of northwest Iowa, a Wind Chill Advisory will return with feels like temperatures of -15° to -25°. Please stack on extra layers and be safe if you’re heading out & about tonight.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds plus a few snow flurries on Friday. The high will get just over 30°. Expect a strong southerly flow with winds gusting up to 35 MPH.

The weekend should be quiet & fairly nice for middle to late January with highs in the middle 30s each day. Look for a partly cloudy sky Saturday and then a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Precipitation is unlikely through the weekend.

Monday we’ll see the temperature rise a notch into the upper 30s. A cold front sweeps through late and distributes out some more snow flurries – accumulation is unlikely.

It’ll be seasonal through next week with highs holding in the 20s and 30s.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here .

