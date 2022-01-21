Tulsa Police Arrest Man Charged With Human Trafficking, Kidnapping
Tulsa Police arrest a man charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.
Police said Nathaniel Washington trafficked several women and forced them into prostitution.
Officers said at least three of the victims were trafficked across state lines from Louisiana and Oregon.
Police said the women were recruited online and promised a better life.
When they learned they were going to be used in prostitution, if they refused, they were beaten.
