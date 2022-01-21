ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Charged With Human Trafficking, Kidnapping

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gZNd_0drZlmNp00

Tulsa Police arrest a man charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

Police said Nathaniel Washington trafficked several women and forced them into prostitution.

Officers said at least three of the victims were trafficked across state lines from Louisiana and Oregon.

Police said the women were recruited online and promised a better life.

When they learned they were going to be used in prostitution, if they refused, they were beaten.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Two Tulsa Pharmacies

Tulsa Police need your help to find a man they say robbed employees at two pharmacies on January 20. Police said the robber first walked into CVS at 15th and Utica at 4 a.m. "This was kind of weird because he's just kind of standing there, with his hand in his pocket kind of like he's implied a gun. I don't think he really has to say anything and one of the employees is like, hey I think he wants the money," Lt. Justin Ritter said.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sand Springs Man Accused Of Molesting Underage Girl

A Sand Springs man is in jail facing two charges of lewd molestation according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Tulsa County deputies got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Michael Davis. During their investigation, they learned Davis had abused a young girl over several years.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Person Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident

Tulsa police said a person is dead following a hit-and-run Saturday morning. The hit-and-run was reported before 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue. Witnesses told police that the driver of a dark blue Toyota struck and killed a 32-year-old man. Authorities said they are looking for...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Prostitution
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP: Chase Suspect Shot, Killed By Trooper After Pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver was shot and killed after leading troopers on a chase early Thursday morning. Tulsa police say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. that someone was firing shots from a car along I-44 west of Sheridan. As authorities were searching for the vehicle, OHP troopers spotted it and tried to pull the driver, 39-year-old Alan Wade Hutchinson, over. Hutchinson took off and a pursuit began.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP Cracks Down On Distracted Drivers

Dozens of law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma are making a major push to stop drivers who are driving distracted. This is part of a state-wide campaign in memory of an Oklahoma trooper killed by a distracted driver. Drivers like Ron Kelley, who were pulled over as part of this effort,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Driver Hits Pedestrian Near Bixby Intersection

Bixby police said they are investigating an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday morning. The collision happened along East 101st Street between South Memorial Drive and South Mingo Road. According to police, an unknown person struck a pedestrian with their vehicle, picked up the pedestrian and then left the scene. Authorities, citing witnesses,...
BIXBY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Say Man Died After Trying To Confront Vehicle Thief

A man is dead after Tulsa Police say he was shot, then crashed into a utility pole while driving himself to the hospital. Police say the victim was shot while chasing after a man he thought was trying to break into cars at the Sandy Park Apartments in West Tulsa. Investigators say the victim and his girlfriend confronted the man who police believe was trying to break into cars outside the victim’s apartment, but he ran off.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim, Suspect Identified In Deadly Shooting At Hope Valley Apartment Complex In Tulsa

The victim and suspect in a deadly shooting at the Hope Valley Apartment Complex have been identified by Tulsa Police. According to TPD, 38-year-old Mack Long was found lying in the parking with gunshot wounds wound 4p on Monday. Police say Mack was taken to a hospital and where he died. According to Tulsa Police the suspect, Stanley Dandridge, got into an argument with Mack and shot him as he was trying to run away.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Missing Child Alert: Tulsa Deputies Searching For 13-Year-Old

A 13-year-old boy has been missing for 4 days according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Octavian Whiteagle was last seen Friday, January 14 leaving his mother's Tulsa home. Deputies say Octavian is 5'1" 100-110 pounds and is believed to be wearing a maroon jacket, blue shirt, and tan pants. According to TCSO, Octavian is believed to be in the area of Parkview Terrace at 6100 S Union.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy