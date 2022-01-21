ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

SC emergency management officials gearing up for another round of winter weather

By Jason Raven
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ij1h_0drZlNVm00

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Another round of winter weather is coming to South Carolina.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) says they want people to prepare themselves and their homes for possible winter weather. The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of snow, freezing rain and ice accumulations in much of the state lasting into Saturday.

“South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins.”

According to SCEMD, state and local agencies are putting emergency plans in place for winter weather and urge everyone in South Carolina to consider preparations to keep your home, community, family, vehicles and pets safe.

“This next winter storm is expected to impact much of the state that wasn’t affected by last weekend’s storm, possibly more,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “Everyone should expect power outages and dangerous road conditions. Make sure your home and your family are as prepared as possible, and be sure to check on anyone you know who may need a little extra help staying safe and warm this weekend.”

Officials say every household should have an emergency preparedness plan in place. Start by posting emergency contact information in a common area like by the refrigerator. Include contact information such as websites and phone numbers for utility companies and emergency responders.

Once ice begins to accumulate on bridges, overpasses and secondary streets, travel may become treacherous. If you are on the roadway, drive slowly, watch for black ice and down trees. Heed any warnings to stay off the roads.

Your plan should include a winter weather supplies kit that can be put together easily, including the following items:

  • Flashlights and extra batteries
  • Extra chargers for your cell phones and mobile devices to keep them at a full charge
  • Battery-powered NOAA weather radio
  • Extra food and water, such as non-perishable/high-energy foods and snacks
  • Extra medication
  • Extra baby items if you have infants or small children
  • Basic First-Aid supplies
  • Blankets, sleeping bags and extra clothing for warmth
  • Gather and store extra firewood in a dry sheltered area
  • Pet food and items to keep your animals protected from winter conditions

If you lose power and decide to use a portable generator, remember to keep the generator outside and at a safe distance away from the house. Never use generators inside a basement or garage. The generator should be placed outside in a well-ventilated area. Use only the amount of power necessary to maintain essential appliances and lights.

Avoid contact with down power lines. If you lose power, don’t go outside in the dark to investigate. Contact with an energized electrical line may cause severe injury or even death.  All down utility lines should be considered “live.”  Report downed power lines to the fire department and the appropriate utility company.

The S.C. Severe Winter Weather Guide is available for download at scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app for Apple and Android.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: Snow at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – While the Lowcountry was dealing with freezing rain and icy conditions, the state capital enjoyed a few inches of snow. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety shared several photos of the South Carolina State House after snow fell during storms Friday night and Saturday morning. The photos were taken by […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Freezing rain creates icy conditions in the Lowcountry, some snowflakes seen early Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry saw an extended period of freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service reported 0.08” of ice that accumulated at its office in North Charleston. “Trees, cars, and bushes are completely ice-covered,” meteorologists said. “Some ice on grassy areas.” Forecasters also reported a mix […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Lexington, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown officials, residents discuss adverse winter weather conditions

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Precipitation, wind and ice. Neighbors in Georgetown County are feeling the effects of Friday’s winter storm. “I hate the cold,” Georgetown County resident Chicora Pressley said. “I mean, I don’t like it. I prefer summer over the winter cold.” Officials are encouraging everyone to stay home. “We are really encouraging residents […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews pretreating roads, bridges for potential dangerous situations ahead of possible Winter storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are preparing ahead of potential weather storms coming across the Carolinas. Crews have begun pretreating the roads and bridges, including the Ravenel Bridge, to prevent this from becoming a dangerous situation for drivers on the road. SCDOT crews are laying salt or sand down to help with roadway conditions. “This […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WCBD Count on 2

Another low magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina’s midlands Friday afternoon

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – Another low-magnitude earthquake was reported near Columbia on Friday. The United States Geological Survey said the 1.94 magnitude quake happened about 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina around 3:34 p.m. South Carolina’s emergency management officials said this is the 16th earthquake to rattle the area since December 27th, 2021, and […]
WCBD Count on 2

Runways not expected to close at Charleston International Airport, officials monitoring weather conditions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Runways are not expected to close at Charleston International Airport and officials say they do not expect the winter weather to have any impact on flying operations. The airport said it is in constant contact with Joint Base Charleston, which maintains the runways and the FAA in preparation for any […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Emergency Preparedness#Freezing Rain#Mobile Device#Extreme Weather#Wspa#Scemd
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT treating some Charleston roads and bridges in anticipation of winter precipitation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing local roadways and bridges ahead of expected winter precipitation. Forecasters say rain will combine with below-freezing temperatures Friday evening into early Saturday morning, which could cause ice to form on roads and bridges. SCDOT’s Residential Maintenance Engineer in Charleston said crews spent the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA announced service impacts due to winter weather; Tricounty Link to suspend operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced service changes and impacts due to anticipated winter weather. CARTA officials said service may start late, end early, or be suspended if roads and/or bridges close and it becomes unsafe to continue operations. Riders are encouraged to take necessary trips earlier in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local utility companies are prepared for possible power outages due to winter weather

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Utility crews in Berkeley County are preparing for any possible impacts from the upcoming blast of winter weather. “We’ve been watching this latest winter storm all week and are making necessary preparations,” said Libby Roerig, Manager of Communications for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. Ice buildup from freezing rain, which is part […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy