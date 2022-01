Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn’s absence in an 81-65 victory over No. 17 Illinois on Friday night. Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) lost for the second consecutive game after winning six straight. It was a much-needed victory for Maryland, which has struggled all season and already went through a coaching change when Mark Turgeon exited in early December.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO