SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Republic Services has come to an agreement with sanitation workers after a final vote was reached Monday to end a strike that has been going on for a month, as piles and piles of trash overflowed dumpsters all over San Diego County. The vote was 137-70, according to the union secretary. Sanitation workers are expected back to work Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO