God of War - Ultimate GOW Modded Starter Save - Game mod - Download

God of War was one of the best games released in 2018, and it will probably be one of the best games to release in 2022 because it’s now coming to PC. To find out what made that game great in the first place, be sure to read our original review. To learn what the developers think of playing the game with the mouse and keyboard or why they might not offer mod support, we spoke to Sony Santa Monica’s creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO