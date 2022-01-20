ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War - Ultimate GOW Modded Starter Save - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

A save in which you will find a hero with powerful equipment and...

www.gamepressure.com

gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Enhanced Blood Textures v.4.0.1 - Game mod - Download

Enhanced Blood Textures is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, created by dDefinder. Bloodier combat experience with higher resolution and detailed textures. Additional features such as decapitated/killmove spasms, blood drops when low health, More blood depending on how much damage is done, blood pools, and green blood for spiders and oil for machines. Customize certain features with use of MCM and optional plugins.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Crowd Despawn Fix v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Crowd Despawn Fix is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by Scissors123454321. A fix for the issue caused by patch 1.3 where crowd NPC's will instantly despawn when V turns around, leaving Night City feeling empty. There's an issue from patch 1.3 where the crowd NPC's will rapidly despawn when...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'God of War' PC Mods Are Already Here And They Are Terrifying

This week, God Of War launched its PC port, and it's an undeniable runaway success on Steam. With great power comes great responsibility, however, and players have shirked their duty by creating these monstrous mods for Kratos. Valhalla have mercy on us all. Creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War
inputmag.com

'Titanfall 2' Northstar mod appears to solve game's server problems

For some reason, Respawn Entertainment has become a bit infamous among gamers for rampant server issues across all its titles. DDoS attacks and hackers have plagued Titanfall 1 and Titanfall 2. And Respawn’s battle royale shooter Apex Legends is no stranger to crashing servers, either. Apex players have struggled with unplayable servers at the start of new seasons as well as suffered from DDoS attacks in high-ranked games.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

“Ultimate” 3DS mod puts games on the big screen

Have you ever wanted to play 3DS games on a big screen with blown-up resolution, no 3D, and no portability? Maybe not? Well, Twitter user @SWIMMIN has made it happen anyway, with a rejiggered homebrew dev/capture kit that outputs the console to two monitors. The games actually look pretty nice...
RETAIL
gamepressure.com

The Fruit of Grisaia - The Ultimate UCG Patch - Game mod - Download

The Ultimate UCG Patch is a mod for Fruit of Grisaia, created by The-Math-God This patch takes all of the unique CG'S from the steam version and adds them the unrated version. 1. simply drag and drop the update99.int file into the fruit of grisaia install directory. 2. enjoy:) ===...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wccftech.com

God of War 3 MassiHancer Mod Adds Ray Tracing, Runs at 8K Resolution

With God of War coming to PC in just two days, fans can get acquainted with the previous franchise installment (the last one in the Greek trilogy), God of War 3, 'remastered' in an entirely new light thanks to the latest MassiHancer mod. First things first: this is only applicable...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

God of War directors want PC players to use mods

God of War 2018 is set to release on PC on January 14, and the game’s directors are totally down with players using mods— even calling the possibility “fun.”. God of War 2018 is one of the most highly-acclaimed video games in history. Once a console exclusive, Santa Monica Studios is now porting the beloved title to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

God of War PC Mod Lets You Tweak FOV via Cheat Engine

The first God of War PC mod is already out, mere hours after the game's debut on the platform. Unsurprisingly, this is geared towards tweaking the default Field of View (FOV), which is very narrow by design. Reddit user KingKrouchy found a way to get around that by using the...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

God Of War Devs Talk PC Release, Mod Support, And Playing With Keyboards

God of War was one of the best games released in 2018, and it will probably be one of the best games to release in 2022 because it’s now coming to PC. To find out what made that game great in the first place, be sure to read our original review. To learn what the developers think of playing the game with the mouse and keyboard or why they might not offer mod support, we spoke to Sony Santa Monica’s creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald.
VIDEO GAMES

