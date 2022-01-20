Mafia: Definitive Edition - 100% Game Save - Game mod - Download

Crowd Despawn Fix is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by Scissors123454321. A fix for the issue caused by patch 1.3 where crowd NPC's will instantly despawn when V turns around, leaving Night City feeling empty. There's an issue from patch 1.3 where the crowd NPC's will rapidly despawn when...
Enhanced Blood Textures is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, created by dDefinder. Bloodier combat experience with higher resolution and detailed textures. Additional features such as decapitated/killmove spasms, blood drops when low health, More blood depending on how much damage is done, blood pools, and green blood for spiders and oil for machines. Customize certain features with use of MCM and optional plugins.
This is a trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven, made by MafiaGameVideos. Mafia Trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven (MafiaCon). Allows you to NoClip, repair current vehicle, give player weapons, among many other features. Installation:. 1. Copy the contents of the 'mafiaconv1.2.1' folder and paste to...
Under Nemistide is mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by bgm. You live in the large city of Nemistide. It's an ancient city whose history is lost to even the oldest of its citizens. When rumors came to your ear of a sprawling labyrinth underneath the city, you began to dream of the wealth that lay below your feet. With the magistrate nearly breaking down your door for lack of payments on your small residence, you decided to gather up a few friends and venture down into the depths.
XS Corporation Mechs is a mod for Starbound, created by TShinzon.. This project adds six craftable and playable mech into the game. Each has unique properties, functions and weapons. To install:. 1. Copy the mod_xsmech.modpak file into \Steam\steamapps\common\Starbound\mods. 2. Check that your file structure reads \Starbound\mods\xs_mech.modpak and NOT \Starbound\mods\XSMech_Pack_v_1_05\xs_mech.modpak. 3....
PSP English Translation Patch is a mod for Little Busters! Converted Edition, created by patr0805. Little Busters! Converted Edition is a visual novel game for the Sony Playstation Portable. The game was released in Japan only. This patch translates it to english. Instructions:. The patch is a Windows Executable patching...
English Translation Patch is a mod for Brigandine: Grand Edition, created by John Osborne. This translates the Playstation game Brigandine: Grand Edition to English. It’s japanese strategy game released in 2000. Instructions:. Apply the PPF patch to a BIN or IMG disk image with a tool like PPF-o-Matic. It...
English Translation Patch is a mod for Asuncia: Matsue no Jubaku, created by John Osborne. This translates the Playstation game Asuncia to English. Asuncia: Matsue no Jubaku is a role playing game for the PlayStation. By playing through the Story Mode, you unlock characters and levels for the quick battle mode.
OMD 2 Experience is a mod for Orcs Must Die 3, created by NellsRelo. The OMD2 Experience is a total rebalance of the game, changing values for Traps, Characters, Upgrades, Enemies, and Endless gameplay values, bringing them in line with Orcs Must Die 2. Enemy speed, damage, health, and damage...
Hazmat's Portal Map Pack is a mod for Portal, created by Hazmat. A small mod consisting of 7 maps. Designed to keep the original feel of Portal 1, while adding in puzzle elements only seen in Portal 2. This mod features Pink and Yellow Portals, other than the traditional Orange and Blue ones created by Valve.
This is a demo for KeeperRL, a game by miki151. KeeperRL is an ambitious dungeon builder with roguelike elements. Take the role of an evil wizard and seek the ultimate knowledge of destruction. Explore the world, murder innocent villagers and burn their homes. Build your dungeon, lay traps and prepare for an assault of angry heroes.
This mod bypasses StarForce DRM. This DRM doesn’t work on new Windows, so this mod is pretty much the only way to play the game.. Applying the patches and upgrades in the order specified below is recommended. TrackMania 1.1 update - Updates TrackMania 1.0 to 1.1. TrackMania Power Up!...
Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) is a mod for Farming Simulator 22, created by GIANTS Software. XP/Windows 10: User\My Games\FarmingSimulator22\Mods. Vista: Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022\Mods. This mod is zip file archive into another zip file. So after extracting the archive once you will end up with another zip. Copy that file into...
English Translation Patch is a mod for Senjou no Valkyria 3: Extra Edition (ang. Valkyria Chronicles 3), created by Valkyria Chronicles 3 Translation Project. Senjou no Valkyria 3: Extra Edition is a turn based strategy game for the PlayStation Portable. It’s third entry in Valkyria Chronicles series and it never got official english release. This mod fixe that.
Infinitas Elite Maps (singleplayer) is a mod for Warcraft III: Frozen Throne, created by BagaturKhan. This is Elite map pack for Warcraft III about my own sci-fi universe, which i am working since 2008 year. Here is the list of more skirmish maps, then missions, but its interesting too. Here...
Brutal Wolfenstein : ÜBER HERO is a mod for Doom II, created by WitheredPoppiMk-4. This is the Brutal Wolfenstein's fan-made fork. it's based on Brutal Wolfenstein Version 4.5. This game’s concept is brings Amazing MachineGames Wolfenstein stuffs(Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, Youngblood) to Brutal...
Lemuria: Submersion is a mod for Command & Conquer: Generals – Zero Hour, created by BagaturKhan and Ilya CETX.. Players: 4 (challenge between 1 player and 3 AI) This map is new and updated version of Lemuria, which you saw in the beginning of this year. But now its have more hardcore gameplay, more powerful AI and 2 special weapons in the map. If you want to crush all enemies, you will have no chance to fight with it by your forces. No! Absolutely no! All your defence will be crushed, and all your armies will fall. But what you must do?
Save made after completing the game at 100%. Compendium has been completed, all finds found, and there is a set of rare weapons and outfits in the inventory. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 ChrisMck67" folder into the folder that contains your saves for Red Dead Redemption 2 (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Documents\Rockstar Games\Red Dead Redemption 2).
This is a demo for Monster Sanctuary, a game by Moi Rai Games. Delve deep into the Metroidvania inspired world of Monster Sanctuary, explore the expansive lands and call upon your monsters to lend their aid in and out of combat! Use their unique skills to fly, ride and brute force your way through environmental puzzles and precise platforming! The world is yours to traverse as you see fit, are you ready to take on the Sanctuary?
A packet of saves from fifteen missions in the game (from task 2 to 16). Each folder has been described in detail so that you can easily find the files you are interested in. Then paste the files from the "The Godfather 2 MafiaGameVideos" folder of your choice into the folder where your The Godfather 2 game saves are located (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Documents\EA Games\The Godfather™ II).
