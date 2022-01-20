ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mafia: Definitive Edition - 100% Game Save - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

The save was made right after completing the game at 100%. You...

www.gamepressure.com

gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 - Crowd Despawn Fix v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Crowd Despawn Fix is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, created by Scissors123454321. A fix for the issue caused by patch 1.3 where crowd NPC's will instantly despawn when V turns around, leaving Night City feeling empty. There's an issue from patch 1.3 where the crowd NPC's will rapidly despawn when...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Enhanced Blood Textures v.4.0.1 - Game mod - Download

Enhanced Blood Textures is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, created by dDefinder. Bloodier combat experience with higher resolution and detailed textures. Additional features such as decapitated/killmove spasms, blood drops when low health, More blood depending on how much damage is done, blood pools, and green blood for spiders and oil for machines. Customize certain features with use of MCM and optional plugins.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven - MafiaCon Trainer v.1.2.1 - Game mod - Download

This is a trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven, made by MafiaGameVideos. Mafia Trainer for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven (MafiaCon). Allows you to NoClip, repair current vehicle, give player weapons, among many other features. Installation:. 1. Copy the contents of the 'mafiaconv1.2.1' folder and paste to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock II - Under Nemistide v.0.27 - Game mod - Download

Under Nemistide is mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by bgm. You live in the large city of Nemistide. It's an ancient city whose history is lost to even the oldest of its citizens. When rumors came to your ear of a sprawling labyrinth underneath the city, you began to dream of the wealth that lay below your feet. With the magistrate nearly breaking down your door for lack of payments on your small residence, you decided to gather up a few friends and venture down into the depths.
VIDEO GAMES
#Mafia
gamepressure.com

Starbound - XS Corporation Mechs v.1.05 - Game mod - Download

XS Corporation Mechs is a mod for Starbound, created by TShinzon.. This project adds six craftable and playable mech into the game. Each has unique properties, functions and weapons. To install:. 1. Copy the mod_xsmech.modpak file into \Steam\steamapps\common\Starbound\mods. 2. Check that your file structure reads \Starbound\mods\xs_mech.modpak and NOT \Starbound\mods\XSMech_Pack_v_1_05\xs_mech.modpak. 3....
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Little Busters! - PSP English Translation Patch v.0.9 - Game mod - Download

PSP English Translation Patch is a mod for Little Busters! Converted Edition, created by patr0805. Little Busters! Converted Edition is a visual novel game for the Sony Playstation Portable. The game was released in Japan only. This patch translates it to english. Instructions:. The patch is a Windows Executable patching...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 - OMD 2 Experience v.1.1.4 - Game mod - Download

OMD 2 Experience is a mod for Orcs Must Die 3, created by NellsRelo. The OMD2 Experience is a total rebalance of the game, changing values for Traps, Characters, Upgrades, Enemies, and Endless gameplay values, bringing them in line with Orcs Must Die 2. Enemy speed, damage, health, and damage...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Portal - Hazmat's Portal Map Pack v.2.4 - Game mod - Download

Hazmat's Portal Map Pack is a mod for Portal, created by Hazmat. A small mod consisting of 7 maps. Designed to keep the original feel of Portal 1, while adding in puzzle elements only seen in Portal 2. This mod features Pink and Yellow Portals, other than the traditional Orange and Blue ones created by Valve.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo for KeeperRL, a game by miki151. KeeperRL is an ambitious dungeon builder with roguelike elements. Take the role of an evil wizard and seek the ultimate knowledge of destruction. Explore the world, murder innocent villagers and burn their homes. Build your dungeon, lay traps and prepare for an assault of angry heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Trackmania - StarForce Mod - Game mod - Download

This mod bypasses StarForce DRM. This DRM doesn’t work on new Windows, so this mod is pretty much the only way to play the game.. Applying the patches and upgrades in the order specified below is recommended. TrackMania 1.1 update - Updates TrackMania 1.0 to 1.1. TrackMania Power Up!...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Farming Simulator 22 - Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) v.1.0.0.0 - Game mod - Download

Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) is a mod for Farming Simulator 22, created by GIANTS Software. XP/Windows 10: User\My Games\FarmingSimulator22\Mods. Vista: Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022\Mods. This mod is zip file archive into another zip file. So after extracting the archive once you will end up with another zip. Copy that file into...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Valkyria Chronicles 3: Unrecorded Chronicles - English Translation Patch v.2 - Game mod - Download

English Translation Patch is a mod for Senjou no Valkyria 3: Extra Edition (ang. Valkyria Chronicles 3), created by Valkyria Chronicles 3 Translation Project. Senjou no Valkyria 3: Extra Edition is a turn based strategy game for the PlayStation Portable. It’s third entry in Valkyria Chronicles series and it never got official english release. This mod fixe that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Doom II: Hell on Earth - Brutal Wolfenstein : ÜBER HERO v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Brutal Wolfenstein : ÜBER HERO is a mod for Doom II, created by WitheredPoppiMk-4. This is the Brutal Wolfenstein's fan-made fork. it's based on Brutal Wolfenstein Version 4.5. This game’s concept is brings Amazing MachineGames Wolfenstein stuffs(Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, Youngblood) to Brutal...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Command & Conquer: Generals - Zero Hour - Lemuria: Submersion - Game mod - Download

Lemuria: Submersion is a mod for Command & Conquer: Generals – Zero Hour, created by BagaturKhan and Ilya CETX.. Players: 4 (challenge between 1 player and 3 AI) This map is new and updated version of Lemuria, which you saw in the beginning of this year. But now its have more hardcore gameplay, more powerful AI and 2 special weapons in the map. If you want to crush all enemies, you will have no chance to fight with it by your forces. No! Absolutely no! All your defence will be crushed, and all your armies will fall. But what you must do?
TECHNOLOGY
gamepressure.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rare guns save - Game mod - Download

Save made after completing the game at 100%. Compendium has been completed, all finds found, and there is a set of rare weapons and outfits in the inventory. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 ChrisMck67" folder into the folder that contains your saves for Red Dead Redemption 2 (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Documents\Rockstar Games\Red Dead Redemption 2).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Monster Sanctuary - 0.28 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Monster Sanctuary, a game by Moi Rai Games. Delve deep into the Metroidvania inspired world of Monster Sanctuary, explore the expansive lands and call upon your monsters to lend their aid in and out of combat! Use their unique skills to fly, ride and brute force your way through environmental puzzles and precise platforming! The world is yours to traverse as you see fit, are you ready to take on the Sanctuary?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Godfather II - All Game Mission Saves - Game mod - Download

A packet of saves from fifteen missions in the game (from task 2 to 16). Each folder has been described in detail so that you can easily find the files you are interested in. Then paste the files from the "The Godfather 2 MafiaGameVideos" folder of your choice into the folder where your The Godfather 2 game saves are located (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Documents\EA Games\The Godfather™ II).
VIDEO GAMES

