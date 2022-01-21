ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl last seen in Buda found by authorities

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 5 days ago

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Federal agents on Friday found a 14-year-old girl from Buda who was the subject of an Amber Alert and arrested the suspect in her abduction.

Law enforcement arrested Hector Avila, 28, on an outstanding warrant, and authorities believe he’s responsible for the girl’s abduction. U.S. Marshals said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the girl in the 8400 block of Riverstone Dr. near Loyola Lane.

The Austin Police Department asked for help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. A statewide Amber Alert was sent out for the child on Thursday night.

The task force worked with officers and found out the girl may have been with Avila, a Honduran national who is known to live in Paige, which is in Bastrop County. This eventually led authorities to Riverstone Drive, where the girl was seen with Avila and eventually safely recovered.

The girl is now with her custodial parent, according to U.S. Marshals, and the Amber Alert has been deactivated.

If you have any more information on this case, call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.

