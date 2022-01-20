ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War - NG Plus Save - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 4 days ago

The save is ready for you to start playing New Game+. You'll find...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Enhanced Blood Textures v.4.0.1 - Game mod - Download

Enhanced Blood Textures is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, created by dDefinder. Bloodier combat experience with higher resolution and detailed textures. Additional features such as decapitated/killmove spasms, blood drops when low health, More blood depending on how much damage is done, blood pools, and green blood for spiders and oil for machines. Customize certain features with use of MCM and optional plugins.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'God of War' PC Mods Are Already Here And They Are Terrifying

This week, God Of War launched its PC port, and it's an undeniable runaway success on Steam. With great power comes great responsibility, however, and players have shirked their duty by creating these monstrous mods for Kratos. Valhalla have mercy on us all. Creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War
Gamespot

God Of War GeForce Game Ready Drivers Coming On January 14

Ahead of arrival later this week, God of War's PC debut will be getting a few extra visual enhancements with a new GeForce Game Ready driver. Landing on January 14--the same day as God of War's PC launch--the drivers will add exclusive PC features for the game if a GeForce RTX GPU is being used.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

God of War Ragnarok Looks to Top 2018’s Game of the Year

To kick off the new year, we’re shining a spotlight on some of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2022 across all platforms and genres, today looking at God of War Ragnarok. We’ll be looking at its journey so far, why we’re so excited for it, and what we expect out of it in the new year. Here’s everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok, including its history, story, known gameplay, and release date info.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

God of War PC impressions: this game deserves a second wind

It’s still super weird to boot up what is ostensibly a “PlayStation game,” then see the Xbox controller prompts on-screen, baked in. What a wild world!. But here we are with Sony dabbling in the PC realm. We’ve been here once before with Horizon Zero Dawn, and now we’re entering the mythological realm of God of War 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
pushsquare.com

God of War: How to Create Multiple Game Saves

God of War is an incredible game, but if there’s one criticism that can be levelled at Sony Santa Monica’s latest, it’s the release’s save system. While it’s perfectly adequate if you only plan to play on a single save, you can seriously risk losing progress if you start a New Game. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to create multiple game saves.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Farming Simulator 22 - Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) v.1.0.0.0 - Game mod - Download

Vicon EXTRA Pack (New Mowers) is a mod for Farming Simulator 22, created by GIANTS Software. XP/Windows 10: User\My Games\FarmingSimulator22\Mods. Vista: Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022\Mods. This mod is zip file archive into another zip file. So after extracting the archive once you will end up with another zip. Copy that file into...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

God of War PC Mod Lets You Tweak FOV via Cheat Engine

The first God of War PC mod is already out, mere hours after the game's debut on the platform. Unsurprisingly, this is geared towards tweaking the default Field of View (FOV), which is very narrow by design. Reddit user KingKrouchy found a way to get around that by using the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War PC Release India: Where Will It Be Available To Download? Release Time and Other Details

Popular PlayStation title God of War, developed by Santa Monica Studios, will release on PC on Friday in India on January 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM IST. The latest iteration of the iconic action-adventure franchise sees the return of Kratos, the Greek God of War, who defeated the Gods of Olympus, and has now settled in the Nine Realms of the Norse Mythology along with his son, Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

God of War directors want PC players to use mods

God of War 2018 is set to release on PC on January 14, and the game’s directors are totally down with players using mods— even calling the possibility “fun.”. God of War 2018 is one of the most highly-acclaimed video games in history. Once a console exclusive, Santa Monica Studios is now porting the beloved title to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun - Toggle HUD v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Toggle HUD is a mod for Necromunda Hired Gun, created by Zach Fett. This mod simply allows you to toggle all HUD elements on/off with a single key press (Caps Lock by default, but can be changed in d3dx.ini). Useful for quickly taking screenshots of this great looking game without...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock II - Under Nemistide v.0.27 - Game mod - Download

Under Nemistide is mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by bgm. You live in the large city of Nemistide. It's an ancient city whose history is lost to even the oldest of its citizens. When rumors came to your ear of a sprawling labyrinth underneath the city, you began to dream of the wealth that lay below your feet. With the magistrate nearly breaking down your door for lack of payments on your small residence, you decided to gather up a few friends and venture down into the depths.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Little Busters! - PSP English Translation Patch v.0.9 - Game mod - Download

PSP English Translation Patch is a mod for Little Busters! Converted Edition, created by patr0805. Little Busters! Converted Edition is a visual novel game for the Sony Playstation Portable. The game was released in Japan only. This patch translates it to english. Instructions:. The patch is a Windows Executable patching...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy