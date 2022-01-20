ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

E15 | Celebrating 20 Years | Ask This Old House

By Visit PBS39 News Tonight
wlvt.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the twentieth anniversary of the premiere of Ask This...

video.wlvt.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Old House
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ozark star addresses huge twist in mid-season finale: ‘I was in shock’

Ozark star Alfonso Herrera has addressed the shocking twist in the latest mid-season finale of the hit Netflix crime drama.The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth season were released on the streaming service earlier this week, with another seven set to follow later in the year.Viewers were left on tenterhooks as the show deployed a huge plot development in its seventh episode.Spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Ozark...In the episode, newlyweds Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) were murdered at the hands of the mercurial Javi (Herrera), the successor to the throne of Omar Navarro.Speaking about...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Wants to See Jamie Break Bad

Looks like “Blue Bloods” star, Will Estes wants to see more of a specific storyline with his character, Jamie. In the popular CBS crime drama, Estes plays street cop, Sergeant Jameson “Jamie” Reagan. In an interview during September 2021 with The Nerds of Color, he discussed what he wanted to see for Jamie’s future.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Seabiscuit Horse Actor Dies At 24

Popcorn Deelites, the horse who depicted legendary race horse Seabiscuit in the film of the same name, has died. He was 24. The horse reportedly died as a result of complications from colic. His passing was announced by Old Friends Farm via their social media accounts. The 24-year-old gelding, who had a moderate racing career aside from his Hollywood success, had been retired at Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm in Georgetown, KY., since 2005. According to a statement from the farm, he had been pensioned there alongside his sire, Afternoon Deelites.
GEORGETOWN, KY
hypebeast.com

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead at 65 Years Old

Full House staple Bob Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9. He was 65 years old. A statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida confirmed the actor and comedian’s passing, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
ORLANDO, FL
TVLine

Did SEAL Team Just Release Its Series Finale? David Boreanaz Offers Update

The following contains only the slightest of thematic spoilers, but no plot details, from SEAL Team‘s Season 5 finale (now streaming on Paramount+). Paramount+’s SEAL Team closed out Season 5 with an episode that surely has fans wondering if the military drama has quietly retired. We won’t get into plot specifics here, but the season’s 14th and final hour — titled “All Bravo Stations,” written by showrunner Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack — quite beautifully featured significant (and sometimes bittersweet) developments for several characters on the home front and in their personal lives, in a way that felt very, very...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy